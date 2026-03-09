11 Biggest Complaints From Costco Shoppers

Despite providing gigantic bulk-sized purchases at famously reasonable prices, Costco makes it easy for customers to complain about a whole host of irritating situations. Sometimes, it feels like the warehouse chain is stuck in the '90s, resisting modern enhancements that could make shopping much smoother. It only takes a few trips to realize just how wonky the experience can be, starting when you enter the parking lot and continuing until you exit the store.

What really gets under the skin of the average Costco shopper? In one way or another, I've frequented the bulk warehouse since I was a kid, and there are elements that I have wondered about for decades. After becoming a member and handling the shopping there myself, the wondering turned into complaining. A little digging on the trusty Internet let me know I'm not alone in my grousing.

From having to scan your membership card at the front door to watching your favorite products disappear from shelves to taking your life into your own hands in the parking lot, these common complaints by Costco shoppers are some of customers' biggest warehouse pet peeves.