5 Liquids That Hydrate You More Than Water

Most Americans aren't hydrated enough. According to Mayo Clinic, most healthy adults need 11.5 to 15.5 cups of water a day (from both food and beverages), but Kettering Health reports that nearly 75% of Americans drink 2.5 cups or less per day. That's a staggering shortfall, and one with some serious health risks. Adequate hydration keeps your brain working, your heart pumping, and yes, even your waste flowing.

So, what makes a healthy, hydrating drink? Dozens of beverage brands claim to hydrate you better than water, and many of them actually do. Most do this with electrolytes: electrically charged minerals that help move fluid in and out of the body's cells (thereby keeping them hydrated). Many sports drinks contain added electrolytes, but you also get electrolytes in your diet through minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which can occur naturally in foods like nuts, leafy greens, fish, and dairy.

An important note: Most people simply need to drink more water. It's exceptionally good at hydrating and has very few downsides. Over-hydration (drinking too much water) is uncommon, and it's much more likely that the average American is drinking too little water than too much. Still, water can get boring, so if you're looking to stay hydrated with drinks that aren't plain water, milk, broth, and fruit juice are a few hydrating alternatives.