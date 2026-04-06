How Much Would Costco's Hot Dog & Soda Combo Cost In 2026 If It Accounted For Inflation?

The USDA reported that 13.7% of U.S. households were food-insecure in 2024 — a statistic that truly speaks to how inflation has impacted America's eating habits. As food prices climb, one anomaly shines as a beacon of hope, apparently resistant to the perils of inflation. Once referred to by USA Today as "America's happy meal", Costco's iconic hot dog and fountain drink combo has remained $1.50 since 1985. What's more, the 20-ounce drink includes free refills. If you factor in the rate of inflation from 1985 to 2026, the combo would cost $4.52 today (via the American Institute for Economic Research).

"A hot dog and unlimited soda for $4.52" just doesn't have the same ring to it as the ubiquitous $1.50 rate. That's why we're hoping this cherished hot dog and soda combo never joins the Costco items to fall victim to inflation (the bakery section hasn't been so lucky). The good news is that the price of this food court favorite appears to be stabilized, at least according to Ron Vachris, Costco's CEO. In a March 2026 video posted to Costco's Instagram, Vachris ordered the hot dog and soda combo from a food court employee and enjoyed the meal at a table inside the warehouse. "The hot dog price will not change as long as I'm around," Vachris stated, and later added, "That's $1.50 well spent."