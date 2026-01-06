The Costco Food Court Change You'll Probably See In 2026 (If You Haven't Already)
Visiting Costco's food court with a solid strategy (such as ordering with the cashier at checkout) is the best way to avoid long lines and refrain from aggravating your fellow shoppers. However, rumblings of a recent update at the chain mean that members might be required to take an extra step in order to get their beloved food court fare. On Reddit, a shopper spied membership ID scanners in the food court of their Costco, but said the devices were only recently installed and not yet being used. In response, u/CookieButterLovers, a self-described employee, claimed, "We've been scanning Costco memberships in local (SoCal) warehouses for a few years now." Other shoppers chimed in, stating their stores have already begun the practice of checking memberships in the food court. It's one of the big changes coming to Costco in 2026.
Food court membership verification became a broader topic of discussion after Florida shoppers noticed signage warning customers about the update. It's not clear how many stores have adopted this policy so far, but it appears to be rolling out to locations all over the nation. Some shoppers see the change as a good thing. "Well, the low dog/soda prices are a reward for members," stated u/ComfortablyNumb2425.
Why is Costco cracking down on non-members at the food court?
Costco has yet to officially comment on the ongoing food court change, but the store has a good reason to prevent non-members from partaking in its famously cheap eats. The warehouse retailer makes most of its money on its memberships, which is why it can offer great prices on groceries, household goods, and, of course, food court items. As such, Costco is only invested in allowing members to take advantage of its lower prices to avoid potential price hikes. Consider what Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal reportedly said to CEO Craig Jelinek when he asked about a possible increase on the chain's coveted $1.50 hot dog and soda combo: "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out," (per 425 Business).
Non-members do have access to some Costco goods online, but these transactions involve surcharges ranging from 5% to 15%. If you're a non-member intrigued by the store's food court menu but aren't sure whether a membership makes sense, keep in mind that the lowest tier commitment costs just $65 annually. While buying in bulk doesn't work for every household, focusing your Costco runs on paper products, pet food, toiletries, and other must-have supplies can end up saving a few bucks. And, there are plenty of essential groceries, like cheese, olive oil, and frozen fruit, that are massively cheaper at the chain.