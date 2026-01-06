The Costco Food Court Change You'll Probably See In 2026 (If You Haven't Already)

Visiting Costco's food court with a solid strategy (such as ordering with the cashier at checkout) is the best way to avoid long lines and refrain from aggravating your fellow shoppers. However, rumblings of a recent update at the chain mean that members might be required to take an extra step in order to get their beloved food court fare. On Reddit, a shopper spied membership ID scanners in the food court of their Costco, but said the devices were only recently installed and not yet being used. In response, u/CookieButterLovers, a self-described employee, claimed, "We've been scanning Costco memberships in local (SoCal) warehouses for a few years now." Other shoppers chimed in, stating their stores have already begun the practice of checking memberships in the food court. It's one of the big changes coming to Costco in 2026.

Food court membership verification became a broader topic of discussion after Florida shoppers noticed signage warning customers about the update. It's not clear how many stores have adopted this policy so far, but it appears to be rolling out to locations all over the nation. Some shoppers see the change as a good thing. "Well, the low dog/soda prices are a reward for members," stated u/ComfortablyNumb2425.