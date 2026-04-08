Miley Cyrus' Absolutely Unhinged Panda Express Order

It's true that Panda Express changed American Chinese food forever, and if you've never tried its signature orange chicken, you're missing out. While the food needs no help being delicious, regulars know how to get the most out of the experience with upgrades and customizations. For instance, the large plate is a better deal than the bowl, and you can order delivery through the chain's app or website rather than a third party to save money. But of all the Panda Express menu hacks ever shared, Miley Cyrus' is the most unexpected.

Cyrus shared her old go-to order on the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," as she and co-star Emily Osment would eat Panda Express after shoots. "I did something really gnarly," the former Disney Channel icon revealed. "My favorite thing to get at Panda Express was the white rice and pour Diet Coke on top instead of soy sauce. It's a whole thing." Her justification? "I am from the South in a way that it's really hard to describe," she added.

While Cyrus is indeed from Tennessee, this doesn't appear to be a Southern thing. Some folks in the U.S. report seeing cola used in fried rice (particularly for Japanese hibachi), and Latinos may be familiar with Colombian Coca-Cola rice, a celebratory side that uses full-sugar cola instead of water as cooking liquid. However, using Diet Coke in place of soy sauce seems to be Cyrus's preference rather than a regional tradition. It's certainly in line with her reportedly simple palate — even her godmother, Dolly Parton, called her cooking tasteless.