Panda Express is the largest family-owned Asian dining chain in America. There's even a sweet love story behind Panda Express, and if you're anything like us, you're obsessed. The chain offers delicious entrees composed of meat and veggies served alongside traditional Asian side dishes like rice and noodles. And while this fast-food restaurant certainly stands out from the rest, one thing is certain — ordering can sometimes get tricky.

We're setting the record straight about how to order at Panda Express, score the best deals, and increase your chances of copping the freshest meals. And while we've looked high and low for the best tips and tricks for ordering at the chain, keep in mind that availability and prices are subject to change, and that the information mentioned here may or may not exclusively apply to the Panda Express in your area.

And with that, let's dive into the Panda Express menu hacks that will change the way you order.