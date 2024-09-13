Panda Express Menu Hacks That Will Change The Way You Order
Panda Express is the largest family-owned Asian dining chain in America. There's even a sweet love story behind Panda Express, and if you're anything like us, you're obsessed. The chain offers delicious entrees composed of meat and veggies served alongside traditional Asian side dishes like rice and noodles. And while this fast-food restaurant certainly stands out from the rest, one thing is certain — ordering can sometimes get tricky.
We're setting the record straight about how to order at Panda Express, score the best deals, and increase your chances of copping the freshest meals. And while we've looked high and low for the best tips and tricks for ordering at the chain, keep in mind that availability and prices are subject to change, and that the information mentioned here may or may not exclusively apply to the Panda Express in your area.
And with that, let's dive into the Panda Express menu hacks that will change the way you order.
Never order entrees individually if you want sides included
If you try ordering a Panda Express entree and side dish separately, you'll end up paying more than you need to. A Bowl costs $8.30 and comes with an entree and side, which if ordered separately can easily cost $9.60 or more. The chain offers multiple sizes for its entrees, but even getting a large one isn't worth the expense. It will cost you $11.20 for the entree a la carte but only $11.30 if you order three entrees and a side as a part of a Bigger Plate.
Plus, when you order a Plate or a Bigger Plate, a single entree can be doubled or tripled. This means orange chicken fans can order two or three portions of the same entree in their meal for a delightful feast. It also helps to note that the single side dish included in the meals can be ordered half and half. Locations usually offer options like rice, chow mein, and super greens, though choices may vary.
The 5-Person Family Meal is another great option to get plenty of food at a good value. This generous menu item includes three large entrees of your choice along with two large sides. When purchased separately, you'd spend over $46 for those components. However, if you get them as a part of a family meal, you'll only spend around $35, give or take, depending on the entrees you choose.
Not all Panda Express entrees are created equal
Some entrees at Panda Express are premium and feature an upcharge. These usually include shrimp or steak, such as the Black Pepper Steak and Honey Walnut Shrimp. Bear in mind the chain switches up its entrees every now and again, which is why there are so many discontinued Panda Express entrees we'll probably never eat again. It's always worth checking whether newly released entrees feature premium pricing if you're being mindful of the total. Thankfully, many of Panda Express' newer offerings, such as its Blazing Bourbon Chicken (which was a fiery fail), can be purchased at regular price.
If you opt to get a premium entree, expect an added fee of $1.50, including when ordered as part of a Bowl, Plate, or Bigger Plate. This means that ordering all premium entrees for your Bigger Plate will send the price of your meal soaring from $11.30 to as much as $15.80. And while that might not be a dealbreaker for you, it's still something to keep in mind when ordering. As for side dishes, at the moment none of them are considered premium. As such, at the time of publication, neither the super greens, white rice, fried rice, or chow mein has an upcharge.
Ordering the bigger plate is a better deal than the plate or bowl
If you have a big appetite and want to get your money's worth, it pays to know which combination of entrees to order when dining at Panda Express. The restaurant offers three main options for ordering entrees with sides: Bowl, Plate, and Bigger Plate. The Bowl comes with a single entree and your choice of a side for $8.30 at the time of publication. The Plate comes with your choice of two entrees and a side for $9.80, and the Bigger Plate comes with three entrees and a side for $11.30.
Comparing these totals side-by-side, you can see that ordering a Bigger Plate with multiple entrees is a better deal than getting a single bowl with one entree. The same is true if you were to order each entree a la carte; you'd pay $4.40 or more for each entree, and that's without sides! Even though premium entrees cost more, skewing the totals slightly if you choose to order them, the Bigger Plate is still almost always the best deal.
If you want fresh food, show up when the store opens
As avid Panda Express devotees know, fresh food can be hit or miss at this popular Asian fast-food establishment. Going to Panda Express when it first opens is likely your best bet since everything is being prepared for the day. Of course, there are caveats to going to Panda Express a little too early, but we'll elaborate more on that later.
Another way to improve your chances of scoring fresh food is to visit the chain during its busiest times. Popular entrees like Orange Chicken often run out and need to be cooked often. Additionally, customers on Reddit advise against ordering food between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. and after 8 p.m. — these are likely lulls in the day, although this may not apply to every location.
Of course, no matter what time of the day you go, we're sure most Panda Express locations are doing what they can to keep your food hot, safe, and ready to eat; but for the absolute freshest food, mornings and busy hours are safe bets. Don't want to deal with crowds? Go when you want and ask for your entree to be cooked fresh. It'll take longer but this is likely the best way to guarantee your Panda Express Orange Chicken (and other entrees) are fresh.
Be careful which bottled drinks you order
In case you don't already know, Panda Express has an impressive variety of bottled drinks. The company offers regular fountain drinks as well, but usually puts its bottled and canned drinks front and center for your viewing pleasure at the checkout. If you happen to be tempted by the selection and choose to opt for one, know that pricing differs depending on the canned or bottled drinks you choose.
While you might assume that opting for a bottled drink over a fountain drink would cost a flat upcharge fee, that's not the case. Rather, certain bottled drinks, like Dasani bottled water, for example, cost less than a large fountain drink — $2.30 for a bottle versus $2.50 for a large fountain drink. Other bottled drinks, like Coke Mexico and Smartwater will cost you 50 cents more than a large fountain drink. Neither is a huge price gap, but the differences between pricing on glass, bottled, or canned drinks are worth noting.
Drinks don't (always) come with your order
While the menu offers different meals like Bowls, Plates, and Bigger Plates, one thing that's not included with your order is a drink. That's right, in most cases you must order your beverage separately from your meal. Although these three meal options do not come with a drink, you may notice the option to select a Panda Bundle on the app and online, which does include a drink. Unfortunately, we tried ordering one of these Bundles at our local Panda Express in person and were denied; the employee told us it's not an option in-store. Our best advice is to ask about availability before placing an in-store or drive-thru order for a bundled meal.
For comparison's sake, we did the math on the price difference between a Bigger Plate versus a Bigger Plate Bundle. Ordering a Bigger Plate and a medium fountain drink costs $13.60. For the Panda Bundle, the same meal with a medium drink costs $13.40. You'll save 20 cents by ordering the Bundle, which let's be honest, isn't a big difference. Nevertheless, it's still worth it to ask about Bundles before ordering; if your Panda Express location offers them, you'll at least save a few cents.
Desserts and appetizers come in a variety of sizes
There aren't a ton of options when it comes to appetizers and desserts at Panda Express, but according to the website, you can snag both in multiple sizes. However, like everything else at the chain, the pricing and sizing aren't straightforward.
For example, expect to get a single Chicken Egg Roll for $2 or six of them for $11.20. If you opt for the Veggie Spring Rolls, a small order includes one roll for $2 while a large includes a dozen for $11.20. There are also Cream Cheese Rangoons priced $2 for three pieces or $8 for 12.
Meanwhile, for dessert you have the option of getting a single Apple Pie Roll for $2, a medium four-piece order for $6.20, or a large six-piece order for $8. It kind of makes you wonder why there aren't medium-size options for the appetizers. Either way, there are a few different size and price options depending on your appetite and budget.
Make ordering easier by choosing the sides first
If you've ever placed an order at a Panda Express drive-thru and had the employee interrupt and ask you which sides you'd like while you're in the middle of telling them your entrees, you aren't alone. As annoying as it might be, employees do this for a reason. They need to know your sides first before they can enter your entree.
This is likely related to how Panda Express' system is set up, similar to how Starbucks baristas need to input your drink into the system in a particular order as well. And just like Starbucks baristas wish customers would say certain things while ordering drinks, Panda Express employees really wish you'd start with what meal type you want (Bowl, Plate, Bigger Plate, or whatever else) and then your sides first when ordering, as counterintuitive as it might be.
Don't think you need to? You're right, you don't. But take it from us; if you continue to order with your entrees first approach, the Panda Express employee might get confused and forget what you said as they patiently wait for you to get to the part about sides. You'll either need to repeat yourself or risk them getting your order wrong. Either way, it might be easier to do things their way.
You're better off ordering delivery through the Panda Express App
There's no doubt that DoorDash has just about monopolized the food delivery market. Of course, ordering food through this app has its place, but when it comes to dining at Panda Express, you could be putting yourself at a disadvantage by ordering through the DoorDash app. Ordering your food through the Panda Express app or online will cost a small flat fee (delivery prices vary, check with your local Panda Express restaurant) along with tax and tip. With DoorDash, however, expect to pay that and then some, with arbitrary fees racking up the cost of your meal much higher than you might have anticipated.
Just how much will you pay for DoorDash Panda Express deliveries? It'll depend on what you order, where you live, and other parameters. Still, it helps to know that ordering delivery directly through the restaurant app or website will save you a good deal of cash in most cases. Be advised that it might still be DoorDash that delivers your Panda Express order, but when done through the Panda Express app or website, it'll usually cost less. Kind of weird, right?
Get a free entree by completing the survey at the bottom of your receipt
If you love free food, be sure to hang onto your Panda Express receipt. Printed on the bottom of every receipt is the promise of a free small a la carte entree with the purchase of a 2-entree plate meal. This isn't an "enter to win" scheme; you're promised a free entree every time you complete the survey.
To enter, simply scan the QR code provided on your receipt or visit pandaexpress.com/feedback. From there, enter the 24-digit survey code. If there is no survey code, don't worry; the website features an alternative that allows you to fill in a few other details also found on your receipt, like the store number, order number, time, and date.
So what's the catch? There is none, really. But you need to get it done fast. You only have two days to complete the questionnaire from the time you get your receipt, according to instructions. You also may need to provide an email address to receive the coupon.
Get more bang for your buck by supplementing your Panda Express meals at home
We came across an interesting thread on Reddit about a person who maximizes Panda Express' generous portions and ends up with enough food to feed their family for less. For only $11.30, this customer gets three delicious entrees with the Bigger Plate along with a generous portion of Super Greens as the accompanying side dish. Then, they take the food home and combine it with a pot of simple white rice. The result? A super filling and inexpensive option for a dinner large enough to feed three or so people. They also skip drinks or appetizers, and instead, simply enjoy a free cup of water to keep costs low.
Will everyone enjoy this method? Probably not. But if you're looking to pinch pennies and still want to feed your family, supplementing your Bigger Plate meals with rice or other food from home is a great way to keep costs low.
Just because Panda Express is open, doesn't mean the food is ready
This can be frustrating, but just because your local Panda Express is open doesn't mean you'll get your food right away. We've experienced this on multiple occasions, and it can get stressful, especially when you're hungry. Apparently, Panda Express is not required to have all of its menu options ready by the time it opens its doors. Though you're welcome to enter the building, you'll need to wait, often up to 30 minutes or more, for certain entrees or side dishes. We've seen people on Tripadvisor declare the same, having to wait for long periods of time for multiple sides and entrees to be cooked first thing in the morning.
Although the wait is hard, it at least means the food you receive is fresh. Still, it might help to wait 30 minutes or so after your local Panda Express opens before you pay it a visit, to increase the likelihood that your food will be ready to order.
Don't forget Panda Rewards
Panda Rewards are a fairly new concept introduced by Panda Express in 2023. You can sign up for the company's rewards program online or through the mobile app. Prizes and discounts are afforded to customers who join, including a 25% welcome discount. Other exclusive offers are also available and can be redeemed using digital codes provided.
Though we're happy Panda Express is making strides to reward its fanbase, you should know that because Panda Rewards is somewhat new, there are a few kinks that still need to be worked out. We've noticed that Panda Express workers rarely ask if you have Panda Rewards, at least at our location, so its kind of up to you to remember if you wish to use them.
According to a thread we found on Reddit, it can also be hard to apply reward points in the app. In fact, some people seem to suggest these rewards only work in stores at the time of publication. Hopefully, Panda Express will update its in-app and online systems to support Panda Rewards better in the near future. Until then, be sure to present any codes or discounts you have at the register.