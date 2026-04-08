The Steak Seasoning Brand That Delivers A Crispy Crust And Great Flavor, According To A Chef

Besides cooking it properly, if you want homemade steak to taste like it came from a restaurant, it comes down seasoning. It is crucial for making the meat more flavorful and can positively impact its texture. Of course, the options are endless, but when Mashed asked steakhouse chefs for their favorite grocery store seasoning brands, one of them gave McCormick's Montreal Steak Seasoning the seal of approval.

"They have dozens of flavors, and they are all tasty," remarked Colin Clark, Executive Chef at Acqua Bistecca in Washington, D.C. "The basic cores of seasoning ingredients are salt, pepper, garlic, and onion. Beyond that, I can go for one or two more ingredients, maybe paprika, pepper flakes, or chili powder." No wonder Clark likes this pantry powerhouse, since the brand's seasoning blend contains coarse salt, black and red pepper, garlic, onion, and paprika extract.

Montreal steak seasoning is famous for its coarse texture, which makes it great for grilling. That's because it chars into a thick exterior crust that can hold its own against high heat without burning as easily as finely ground spices. Furthermore, coarse spices stick to the meat and release their flavors at a slower pace. This McCormick spice-rack staple is deliciously versatile. The ingredients are versatile enough to use on other proteins, too. You can sprinkle it on chicken, ground beef, salmon, veggies (seriously — steak seasoning elevates produce to the savory veg hall of fame), and everything in between.