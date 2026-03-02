We Asked 4 Steakhouse Chefs For The Best Grocery Store Seasoning Brand, This Is What They Picked

Many of us have been to a steakhouse a time or two to enjoy a hearty, delicious steak dinner. Though it would be nice to dine out at a steakhouse regularly, a more feasible option is to prepare your own steak at home. But we don't have to tell you that a lot goes into cooking a great steak — so much so that it can be a little overwhelming to home chefs (myself included). "Great steak is really about respecting the ingredient. If you start with quality beef, use proper heat, and season thoughtfully, you're already most of the way there," said Danny Grant, Chef and Partner at Maple & Ash.

After selecting your cut of choice fit for the occasion, the proper cooking method must be determined to prepare your steak. There are endless options as to how to cook steak, based largely on your personal preference and what you plan to use your steak for. However, there are some big mistakes you want to avoid, especially when it comes to seasoning your steak. We polled several steakhouse chefs to get their input on the types of seasonings you should be looking out for at your grocery store, as well as what to avoid to achieve the perfect steak.