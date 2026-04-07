This Steakhouse Chain Serves Rich And Tender Ribeye, According To Customers

Going out to a steakhouse chain can be a bit of a high-risk, high-reward situation. You can drop a lot of money on a delicious, buttery steak cooked just the way you like it, or fork out fifty bucks to chew on what's essentially a hockey puck covered in rosemary. We looked at customer reviews to find the most consistently mouth-watering ribeye, and one chain steakhouse came out with a well-deserved third place: Fleming's.

Fleming's is one of America's biggest steakhouse chains, and it's also one of the most popular: In fact, in 2019, it was the second most-loved chain restaurant in the U.S. Its ribeye selection certainly helps that reputation. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "I have had [Wagyu] in Hong Kong, dry aged prime in Singapore and many fine steaks in Las Vegas but this 20-ounce bone in rib eye was the tastiest steak I have ever enjoyed." A Facebook user complimented the "beautiful crust" and was impressed by how well-seasoned it was. On Tripadvisor, a customer said, "When [you're] craving the best Bone In Ribeye make Flemings your destination." It's no wonder we put Fleming's so high on our ranking of steakhouse ribeyes.