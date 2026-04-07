This Steakhouse Chain Serves Rich And Tender Ribeye, According To Customers
Going out to a steakhouse chain can be a bit of a high-risk, high-reward situation. You can drop a lot of money on a delicious, buttery steak cooked just the way you like it, or fork out fifty bucks to chew on what's essentially a hockey puck covered in rosemary. We looked at customer reviews to find the most consistently mouth-watering ribeye, and one chain steakhouse came out with a well-deserved third place: Fleming's.
Fleming's is one of America's biggest steakhouse chains, and it's also one of the most popular: In fact, in 2019, it was the second most-loved chain restaurant in the U.S. Its ribeye selection certainly helps that reputation. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "I have had [Wagyu] in Hong Kong, dry aged prime in Singapore and many fine steaks in Las Vegas but this 20-ounce bone in rib eye was the tastiest steak I have ever enjoyed." A Facebook user complimented the "beautiful crust" and was impressed by how well-seasoned it was. On Tripadvisor, a customer said, "When [you're] craving the best Bone In Ribeye make Flemings your destination." It's no wonder we put Fleming's so high on our ranking of steakhouse ribeyes.
Fleming's suggests pairing the ribeye with lobster and a Cab Sav
According to Fleming's, the prime bone-in ribeye steak is one of their specialty offerings, wet-aged for three weeks. The meat cooks slightly less near the bone, creating some extra tender and juicy bits that make this cut a favorite among Michelin chefs. The restaurant recommends pairing this steak with its steamed lobster tail and a glass of cabernet sauvignon, to complement the flavor of the marbling and pepper, respectively.
Of course, this will set you back a bit more than your average meal. The prime bone-in ribeye costs $83, and adding the lobster tail and cheapest glass of Cab Sav will bring your total over $130. Dropping this kind of cash on your dinner gives you high expectations. Unfortunately, some people definitely come away disappointed, like one Reddit user who described the steak as "bland and overcooked." When compared to places like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Fleming's might not be the very best option, but it is certainly up there. Of course, you could always try to cook up your own ribeye. Just be sure to have a glass of your favorite Cab Sav nearby.