This Tiny US City With Less Than 12,000 Residents Is A Michelin-Recognized Restaurant Hotspot
It's no secret that Northern California is a hotbed of world-renowned cuisine and excellent wines. Between San Francisco and the bustling wine industry of the upper part of the Golden State, the area draws flavor-seeking visitors from all over the world. Indeed, this region boasts over 50 restaurants with Michelin Guide stars — and yes, they are really awarded by a tire company. If you want to experience the kind of cuisine that this reputable guide praises, you'll love the small town of Healdsburg, located over 35 miles north of Sonoma. This charming locale is saturated with Michelin-recommended eateries, including one that has earned the Guide's highest praise: three stars.
Taking up only 3.6 square miles and boasting just under 12,000 residents, Healdsburg has an impressive 32 wine tasting rooms and at least as many restaurants. SingleThread, which specializes in Japanese cuisine, has the coveted three-star status. Five others — Dry Creek Kitchen, The Matheson, Valette, Barndiva, and Troubadour — don't have stars, but are recommended by Michelin. Interestingly enough, some famous chefs don't want Michelin stars at all.
In 2017, International Director of the Michelin Guide books, Michael Ellis, explained, "A restaurant in the Recommended selection is the sign of a chef using quality ingredients that are well cooked; simply a good meal," via Michelin Guide. Newsweek actually ranked Healdsburg as one of America's best small towns for foodies in 2025.
Several other Michelin-noted restaurants sit near Healdsburg
While you can easily walk to all of the Michelin-recognized restaurants in Healdsburg, California, there are several others located outside of this tiny city that you can comfortably get to by car. Eight miles north of the town is Geyserville, where you can experience two: Cyrus was awarded one star by the Guide and serves modern California cuisine, and Diavola specializes in Italian food. You'll find Farmhouse Inn Restaurant a little over 10 miles south of Healdsburg in the city of Forestville, another Michelin-recognized spot that is attached to a boutique hotel.
Further south, in Sebastopol, are Khom Loi and Ramen Gaijin restaurants, both of which were awarded Bib Gourmand status from Michelin. This distinction is separate from stars, and means that the company believes the eateries serve excellent food at reasonable prices. Twenty-five miles east of Healdsburg is the quaint city of Calistoga, which is know for its natural hot springs. The town is home to one star-awarded Auro restaurant, and Solbar. And if you're up for a bit of bigger trek, Yountville is about 43 miles away and home to three-star French Laundry, which Anthony Bourdain once called the best restaurant in the world.
Many — if not all — of these 13-total Guide-recognized restaurants utilize local, seasonal ingredients and several have impressive wine selections, which is to be expected when you're located in close proximity to winemaking powerhouses Napa, Sonoma, and the Russian River Valley.