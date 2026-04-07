This Tiny US City With Less Than 12,000 Residents Is A Michelin-Recognized Restaurant Hotspot

It's no secret that Northern California is a hotbed of world-renowned cuisine and excellent wines. Between San Francisco and the bustling wine industry of the upper part of the Golden State, the area draws flavor-seeking visitors from all over the world. Indeed, this region boasts over 50 restaurants with Michelin Guide stars — and yes, they are really awarded by a tire company. If you want to experience the kind of cuisine that this reputable guide praises, you'll love the small town of Healdsburg, located over 35 miles north of Sonoma. This charming locale is saturated with Michelin-recommended eateries, including one that has earned the Guide's highest praise: three stars.

Taking up only 3.6 square miles and boasting just under 12,000 residents, Healdsburg has an impressive 32 wine tasting rooms and at least as many restaurants. SingleThread, which specializes in Japanese cuisine, has the coveted three-star status. Five others — Dry Creek Kitchen, The Matheson, Valette, Barndiva, and Troubadour — don't have stars, but are recommended by Michelin. Interestingly enough, some famous chefs don't want Michelin stars at all.

In 2017, International Director of the Michelin Guide books, Michael Ellis, explained, "A restaurant in the Recommended selection is the sign of a chef using quality ingredients that are well cooked; simply a good meal," via Michelin Guide. Newsweek actually ranked Healdsburg as one of America's best small towns for foodies in 2025.