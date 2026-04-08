The Booming Chicken Chain Customers Call Overpriced

Raising Cane's has a loyal following of chicken-loving customers, often referred to as "caniacs." Diehard caniacs — any of whom carry club cards to prove it — have rallied behind the chicken chain for decades. But as the cost of living in the U.S. rises, some are starting to question if the restaurant's signature tender meals are worth the the present-day price.

Raising Cane's recently appeared on our list of America's most overpriced fast food chains, according to diners. One Redditor posted a photo of a meal and a receipt with the text, "this was $11.56?" They noted the chicken tenders were smaller than they remembered. Opinions in the comments were mixed, with one person arguing, "that honestly seems completely reasonable in 2025 for a filling, decent quality meal."

A Yelp reviewer said she attended college at LSU, where she became a frequent customer of Raising Cane's. After she moved to the West Coast, she went with her boyfriend to eat at the Colma, California location and said she experienced sticker shock. "When I saw the menu my jaw dropped," she said. "...Granted, it's been a while since I graduated, so I'm not sure what the prices are at the OG Cane's but the prices here were about double what I'm used to." She avoided spending more than she intended by sharing a meal. She noted she left satisfied, and still rated the experience four stars.