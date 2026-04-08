The Booming Chicken Chain Customers Call Overpriced
Raising Cane's has a loyal following of chicken-loving customers, often referred to as "caniacs." Diehard caniacs — any of whom carry club cards to prove it — have rallied behind the chicken chain for decades. But as the cost of living in the U.S. rises, some are starting to question if the restaurant's signature tender meals are worth the the present-day price.
Raising Cane's recently appeared on our list of America's most overpriced fast food chains, according to diners. One Redditor posted a photo of a meal and a receipt with the text, "this was $11.56?" They noted the chicken tenders were smaller than they remembered. Opinions in the comments were mixed, with one person arguing, "that honestly seems completely reasonable in 2025 for a filling, decent quality meal."
A Yelp reviewer said she attended college at LSU, where she became a frequent customer of Raising Cane's. After she moved to the West Coast, she went with her boyfriend to eat at the Colma, California location and said she experienced sticker shock. "When I saw the menu my jaw dropped," she said. "...Granted, it's been a while since I graduated, so I'm not sure what the prices are at the OG Cane's but the prices here were about double what I'm used to." She avoided spending more than she intended by sharing a meal. She noted she left satisfied, and still rated the experience four stars.
Amid rising prices some customers opt for copycat meals at home
A group of Reddit users went back and forth after a poster shared a menu (from an unknown year) advertising the Caniac combo for $8.29. The same vintage menu priced a tailgate box (25 fingers) at $23.99. "I understand the customers' anger when they see these new prices," the poster said.
Google reviewer Lakisha F said her experience at Raising Cane's was "very over rated," and compared the meal to something she could create at home using store-bought tenderloins, frozen crinkle fries, and a box of Texas toast. She noted she would add seasoning, which her restaurant meal lacked. "[I could have] been way more satisfied for the amount of money I spent. Never again."
TikTok user @pre_sents shared a video which took re-creating Raising Cane's at home a step further. First, he showed a receipt for a Caniac combo he purchased totaling $17.96. Then he cooked a homemade version, which he said cost $8.66 to make. The meal included six breaded tenders, grilled garlic bread, a glass of soda, and even his version of a copycat Raising Cane's sauce. The only thing noticeably missing was the coleslaw (perhaps he's not a fan of the popular side, and — like one of Raising Cane's own CEO's — prefers to double up the toast).