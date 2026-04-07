Hilary Duff Just Revealed The Snacks She Requires Backstage

We grocery shop with our favorite foods and drinks in mind so we always have something we love to snack on. Famous people are the same, and when they're on the road or scheduled for a performance, many celebrities have backstage food riders that list all the bites and beverages they require. Hilary Duff is one, and she's ready to switch up her go-to snacks.

"My rider is so boring right now, I have to change things around," Duff said in an April 6 Instagram video posted by New York Times Cooking. According to the actress, her rider includes "chips and salsa, a jar of dill pickles, string cheese, a veggie tray, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, watermelon Sour Patch Kids, wine, lemon Spindrift, Diet Coke, and water. Oh, and meat sticks, like Chomps. My kids call them meat sticks; I'm like, 'We gotta change this.'"

While Duff didn't explain how she plans to update her rider, her fans had a lot to say about her picks. "This is also my rider for any vacation house rental," wrote one Instagram user. "Those of us that fulfill a backstage rider are appreciative of that simple of a list," added another. "Girl after my own heart! All of my fave snacks (just add popcorn!)" wrote a third. Many said they also refer to Chomps, a brand of protein-rich meat jerky, by the same name as Duff's kids. "Unfortunately I too, a 41-year-old woman, call them meat sticks," one fan wrote. "I never go anywhere without an emergency meat stick," joked another.