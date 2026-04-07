Hilary Duff Just Revealed The Snacks She Requires Backstage
We grocery shop with our favorite foods and drinks in mind so we always have something we love to snack on. Famous people are the same, and when they're on the road or scheduled for a performance, many celebrities have backstage food riders that list all the bites and beverages they require. Hilary Duff is one, and she's ready to switch up her go-to snacks.
"My rider is so boring right now, I have to change things around," Duff said in an April 6 Instagram video posted by New York Times Cooking. According to the actress, her rider includes "chips and salsa, a jar of dill pickles, string cheese, a veggie tray, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, watermelon Sour Patch Kids, wine, lemon Spindrift, Diet Coke, and water. Oh, and meat sticks, like Chomps. My kids call them meat sticks; I'm like, 'We gotta change this.'"
While Duff didn't explain how she plans to update her rider, her fans had a lot to say about her picks. "This is also my rider for any vacation house rental," wrote one Instagram user. "Those of us that fulfill a backstage rider are appreciative of that simple of a list," added another. "Girl after my own heart! All of my fave snacks (just add popcorn!)" wrote a third. Many said they also refer to Chomps, a brand of protein-rich meat jerky, by the same name as Duff's kids. "Unfortunately I too, a 41-year-old woman, call them meat sticks," one fan wrote. "I never go anywhere without an emergency meat stick," joked another.
What does Hilary Duff eat when she's not on the road?
Hilary Duff is preparing for an international tour in June 2026, so it's no wonder she shared her backstage rider with New York Times Cooking. While it mostly consisted of produce, protein, light carbs, and treats, Duff also has a taste for hardier foods.
For instance, Duff is a major proponent of In-N-Out burgers. She orders hers with mustard-fried beef patties for extra depth of flavor. "If I'm having my last meal, I want, like, McDonald's french fries, and then I want an In-N-Out burger, and then ... my appetizer would be, like, caviar on a potato chip with crème fraîche, and a dirty martini. And maybe a glass of red wine, and maybe a Diet Coke," she revealed in a March 2026 episode of "Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware" (via Newsbreak).
That said, Duff doesn't live on cheeseburgers. Like her rider, her diet is relatively balanced (take her relatable Subway sandwich order, starring turkey, cheese, and fresh fixings). Duff hits up Trader Joe's for snacks like dried mangoes and trail mix. She also enjoys hummus, Greek yogurt, egg whites, almond butter, dark chocolate, and avocados. Throughout her career, she's learned that a well-rounded diet works better for her than restrictive, weight-based meal plans. "I got pretty skinny when I was between 17 and 19 ... I literally ate nothing but steamed vegetables and broiled or grilled chicken ... Not giving your body enough of what it needs is really dangerous," she said in a 2010 interview with Health.com (via CNN).