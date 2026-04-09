This Old-School Chicken Sandwich Had An Especially Strange Texture

As food evolves, some dishes fall out of fashion while others arrive as new favorites. Some, like chicken sandwiches, seem timeless. But even among these, the early 20th-century concoction of a jellied chicken sandwich definitely won't make our list of the best chicken sandwiches in the U.S. You'd even be hard-pressed to find cookbooks these days that feature any savory gelatin-based dishes. But a century ago, savory jellied dishes were all the rage.

Don't picture a chicken sandwich with jelly as a topping. Instead, this was a savory gelatin loaf with chicken suspended inside, sliced and served between slices of bread. In other words, this dish had the texture of Jell-O, but rather than fruit or other sweet additions, it was bolstered with cooked chicken, horseradish, and unsweetened whipped cream.

Unsettling, unappealing, curious, or downright disgusting might be some adjectives that come to mind for folks today, but this recipe was popular for decades. It appeared in Eva Greene Fuller's 1909 cookbook "The Up-to-Date Sandwich Book" (via Internet Archive) alongside such delicacies as the aspic jelly sandwich and the grape sandwich. Nearly 30 years later, Florence Cowles' book "1001 Sandwich Recipes" featured two jellied chicken sandwiches — one featuring olives and horseradish, the other with capers and curry (via Internet Archive).