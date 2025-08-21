Old-School Sandwiches People Rarely Eat Anymore

The sandwich is arguably one of the most versatile meals you can make. Enjoyed for breakfast with eggs as the star protein, lunch with simple cold cuts, or dinner via a colossal burger, this handheld dish has been around for centuries. Though there are historical links to bread and meat being enjoyed as far back as the first century B.C., the sandwich in its current form is credited to having been created by John Montagu (known as the Earl of Sandwich) in England in 1762. The sandwich has a huge following in the U.S. now, but it didn't spike in popularity in the States until the 1900s.

With the long history of people enjoying sandwiches, it's no surprise that some pairings just haven't stood the test of time. Whether it was a cultural or societal shift, ingredient availability, or just the natural evolution of food, you won't find some of the biggest sandwich hits over the decades anymore. Read on to see if some of these creations are worth rehashing in your kitchen or just plain cringeworthy.