Kieran Culkin's Breakfast Order At McDonald's Is Hilariously Simple

We never tire of hearing about celebrities and their signature fast food orders, thus, we couldn't peel our eyes from the screen following the 2025 Oscars ceremony when McDonalds revealed several celebrities' go-to breakfast meal choices. In the commercial titled "After The Biggest Night," McDonalds claimed to be the go-to destination serving Hollywood breakfast after the Oscars. Some orders were small, some were over the top. All were relatable to some degree, but there was one that was hilariously simple. Kieran Culkin, who had just won best supporting actor for his role in the film "A Real Pain," celebrated the next morning with a small Coca Cola.

Indeed — poured from a fountain over soft pellet ice and served up in a McDonalds cup is one of the absolute best ways to drink a Coca Cola. And while it's not likely that Culkin's small coke for breakfast will be remembered among the rankings of the best McDonald's celebrity meals ever, the move at least earned him some laughs in the short term. Fans who viewed the commercial took to X to react with commentary, and several singled out Culkin's order, finding the simplicity amusing. "A small coke only after an Oscar's win is wild [crying emoji]," wrote X user @Brandon072008. "...love funny stuff like this though lol."