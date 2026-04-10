Kieran Culkin's Breakfast Order At McDonald's Is Hilariously Simple
We never tire of hearing about celebrities and their signature fast food orders, thus, we couldn't peel our eyes from the screen following the 2025 Oscars ceremony when McDonalds revealed several celebrities' go-to breakfast meal choices. In the commercial titled "After The Biggest Night," McDonalds claimed to be the go-to destination serving Hollywood breakfast after the Oscars. Some orders were small, some were over the top. All were relatable to some degree, but there was one that was hilariously simple. Kieran Culkin, who had just won best supporting actor for his role in the film "A Real Pain," celebrated the next morning with a small Coca Cola.
Indeed — poured from a fountain over soft pellet ice and served up in a McDonalds cup is one of the absolute best ways to drink a Coca Cola. And while it's not likely that Culkin's small coke for breakfast will be remembered among the rankings of the best McDonald's celebrity meals ever, the move at least earned him some laughs in the short term. Fans who viewed the commercial took to X to react with commentary, and several singled out Culkin's order, finding the simplicity amusing. "A small coke only after an Oscar's win is wild [crying emoji]," wrote X user @Brandon072008. "...love funny stuff like this though lol."
Is drinking Coca-Cola for breakfast a healthy choice?
As more X users reacted to the celebrities' McDonalds order reveals, it became clear that many related to Kieran Culkin ordering a Coca Cola for breakfast — on a personal level. User @himynameisvic stated, "Kieran Culkin with the small Coca Cola for breakfast has me feeling vindicated," and @_anthonynash wrote, "Kieran the only real one getting a coke at breakfast time." Just how common is starting each day with a Coca Cola...and how does doing so effect someone's body and overall health?
A 2017 CDC study measured sugar-sweetened beverages consumed in the U.S. and found that almost half of adults (49.3%) drank at least one per day. A 20-ounce serving (standard plastic bottle) of Coca Cola contains 65 grams of added sugar— not to mention phosphoric acid and caffeine. The same study noted that sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to dental issues, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes in adults.
A separate study by the NIH linked soft drinks with phosphoric acid to hypocalcemia (low calcium in the blood) for postmenopausal women. And caffeine has long been studied for its health impacts, both positive and negative. In the most extreme cases, consuming too much caffeine has been linked risk of death — particularly for people with liver or heart disease. So while a small Coca Cola might hit the spot on the morning after a big night out, we don't recommend having one daily.