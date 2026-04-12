14 Popular Potato Varieties And Tasty Ways To Cook Them

If you had to choose one type of food to eat every single day without getting bored, potatoes should definitely be on your radar. Whether you boil, fry, roast, bake, or pan-fry, they're always satisfying. Plus, you can cut them into all kinds of fun shapes that can totally change your dining experience. While most of us could wax poetic about potatoes, there's a lot that you may not know about this incredible starch.

According to the International Potato Center, there are over 4,000 types of potatoes worldwide. Most casual home cooks might be able to name five or so different types of potatoes on a good day. Broadening your potato horizons could help you get so much more out of your meals and snacks.

RJ Harvey, who is the RDN, CEC, CCMS, and Director of Culinary at Potatoes USA, is here to help us get more comfortable working with different types of potatoes in the kitchen. Read on to get acquainted with 14 potato varieties and learn the tastiest ways to prepare each one.