This Breakfast Staple Helps Protect Your Garden From Slugs

Skilled home cooks and experienced gardeners often have one thing in common: they know how to make the most of often humble, sometimes overlooked items. Among these is oatmeal, a longtime breakfast staple that is just as beloved by slugs as it is by those looking for a filling meal that's good for you to start the day. So if you want to keep slugs from chowing down on your garden, one trick would be to sprinkle some oatmeal around your produce. Wondering how it works? Well, the simple, non-toxic treatment relies on a few key aspects of both slugs and oatmeal.

Firstly, slugs are attracted to the starchy scent of the oatmeal, so the trap is set. Secondly, anyone who's cooked oatmeal has likely noticed the oats themselves swell in volume significantly during the cooking process as they absorb water. A similar principle is at play once those pesky slugs ingest the irresistible oats that are acting as a moat around your garden. As the oatmeal grows in size inside the slug's stomach, it eventually kills it. A similar process occurs with snails.

Applying this defensive shield is as simple as it gets: Just sprinkle a little around the plants that need slug or snail protection. These include edible plants like sweet peas, lettuce, and spinach, as well as popular flowers such as dahlias, zinnias, and marigolds, among others. It's important to reapply after rain or other circumstances where the oats get wet, as already-hydrated oats won't have the same pest control effect.