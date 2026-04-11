Soak Asparagus In This For Maximum Flavor

Sweet is not a flavor typically associated with asparagus — instead, you'd probably describe this vegetable as slightly bitter and earthy. While this is accurate, asparagus is actually also sweet, but only when it's very recently harvested. However, there's a way to bring this flavor back and you just need to soak it in sugar water before cooking to do it.

In an Instagram video, CooksIllustrated recommends 4 teaspoons of sugar for every cup of water. The idea isn't to make a sugary vegetable, but rather simply restore the sugar content it once had. Think about the natural sweetness associated with carrots and sweet potatoes — this is the goal with sugar-water-soaked asparagus. Once you bring them home from the store, start soaking them right away — at least 24 hours in the sugar water is best. However, even soaking for 10 minutes before you start cooking something like lemony grilled asparagus will help.

The sugar water hack piggybacks off of a storage tip already used for asparagus. One way to extend its life and improve its texture is by trimming the bottom ends and placing the stalks in a jar of water; this goes in the fridge.