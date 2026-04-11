How To Give Old Pot Lids A Second Life

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Just as mismatched and solo socks seem to multiply in your drawer, lids without matching pots seem to appear at random. These exist with seemingly no purpose, just taking up space in precious cabinet real estate. While some old kitchen items should never be reused, these can have a useful second life and be upcycled into storage.

In a video from DIY Idea Factory on YouTube, the creator designs what appears to be what could be a layered spice rack or jewelry stand from two pot lids. They first remove the handles of both pot lids with a screwdriver. They cover the lids with a decorative napkin and apply Mod Podge to adhere it. To stack the pot lids, several thin wood skewers are fitted through the new holes where the handle was. To space the two lids out, wood beads are added to the middle of the wooden dowel, and the smaller lid is stacked on top. The base is a wood candle holder that can handle the weight, the top is a circular handle.

With a few extra materials from the craft store and pot lids that would have gone to the thrift store, you have a brand new stacked stand. This could be used in the bedroom for displaying jewelry, in the bathroom for organizing makeup or toiletries, or in the kitchen for spices. If a liner or parchment paper is put down on the lids, the stand can also be used to display treats like cupcakes and cookies, or even fruit.