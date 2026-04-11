How To Give Old Pot Lids A Second Life
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Just as mismatched and solo socks seem to multiply in your drawer, lids without matching pots seem to appear at random. These exist with seemingly no purpose, just taking up space in precious cabinet real estate. While some old kitchen items should never be reused, these can have a useful second life and be upcycled into storage.
In a video from DIY Idea Factory on YouTube, the creator designs what appears to be what could be a layered spice rack or jewelry stand from two pot lids. They first remove the handles of both pot lids with a screwdriver. They cover the lids with a decorative napkin and apply Mod Podge to adhere it. To stack the pot lids, several thin wood skewers are fitted through the new holes where the handle was. To space the two lids out, wood beads are added to the middle of the wooden dowel, and the smaller lid is stacked on top. The base is a wood candle holder that can handle the weight, the top is a circular handle.
With a few extra materials from the craft store and pot lids that would have gone to the thrift store, you have a brand new stacked stand. This could be used in the bedroom for displaying jewelry, in the bathroom for organizing makeup or toiletries, or in the kitchen for spices. If a liner or parchment paper is put down on the lids, the stand can also be used to display treats like cupcakes and cookies, or even fruit.
Tips for transforming pot lids into a stacked storage stand
The creator in the video uses glass pot lids, and if you want to get the most out of old pot and pans, functionally, metal lids would work just the same. The decorative napkin or a patterned paper, like the Vintage Rose Scrapbook Paper would be a nice touch; these, however, are not totally necessary if you're placing it somewhere out of direct eyesight. If you do want to decorate, spray paint or regular acrylic paint would also work.
In terms of sizing and shape, the stacked storage design should be made so that the largest lid is always on the bottom. You can stack higher than just two lids, but balance is key here. A heavier glass lid shouldn't go above a thinner metal lid, as this might risk toppling the stand over. You'll notice that some lids have more of a lip than others, while some are totally flat. This can be used to your advantage — the lip can keep items more contained, like teas, while the flat style is better for displaying objects such as earrings and rings.
If you don't need the multi-layered stand, a single-layer stand is also an option. This design involves flipping the lid over, painting or adding decorative paper, and then attaching door knobs to elevate the stand. This design can be used as a plant stand for kitchen herbs, or a spot to store candles and incense. If you're feeling motivated to upcycled more kitchen items, check out everything you can do with old condiment jars and bottles.