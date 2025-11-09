Why You Should Never Throw Away Old Jars And Condiment Bottles

You may think that nearly empty pickle jar in your fridge is taking up too much space, and you're just itching to finish the pickles so you can toss it in the recycle bin where it belongs. But why would you pitch a perfectly usable jar when you have already paid for it, along with the pickles that were inside? Go ahead and finish the gherkins — but then there are so many reasons for you to hold onto the empty jar and put it to its most valuable uses.

Simply put, food jars and condiment bottles are free storage containers that let you avoid microplastics. Being inundated with tiny bits of polymers that can infiltrate our bodies is frightening enough to create a seismic food storage shift. With so many of the products we buy on a regular basis arriving in glass jars and bottles, there's an immediate supply of replacement containers just waiting to be utilized instead of being thrown away.

If you've never tried using your jars and bottles from spreads, condiments, drinks, and more, you might need a little inspiration to get the ball rolling. These 15 ideas for repurposing food jars and condiment bottles are some of the best ways for putting your bonus containers to work for you.