5 Major Pizza Brands That Got Their Start In Michigan

Pizza might be an Italian invention, but it has become an iconic American food as well. Regional pizza styles abound, with New York's thin-crust variation, Chicago's deep-dish pies, New Haven "apizza," and the olive oil-heavy New England Greek style among the most famous. On top of these regional pies, chains are taking over the American pizza scene, each with its own flair.

The regions known for their pie styles could each lay claim to being the center of the American pizza universe, but Michigan has originated several big brands over the last century. It was the birthplace of Domino's, the self-proclaimed largest pizza company in the world, along with several other recognizable names, including Little Caesars, Hungry Howie's, Jet's Pizza, and Motor City Pizza Co.

The state's pizza history traces back to one person, Gus Guerra, who in 1946 started making pizzas in his bar based on his wife's Sicilian recipes. The distinctive cast iron pans Guerra used gave the pizza its signature texture, with crispy edges and caramelized cheese around the sides. Guerra's pizza became known as Detroit-style, and his restaurant is still serving up slices. But Michigan's pizza story didn't end there.