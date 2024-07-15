Costco's Best And Worst Frozen Pizza Options Ranked

Whether you've got a pizza stashed in your freezer for your emergency I-can't-even dinner, or it's a regular source of your weekly sustenance, there's no question that frozen pizzas are a staple in the American diet. It's true: frozen pizzas account for $4.4 billion of spending each year. It doesn't take a genius to recognize their hallowed place at the dinner table, since literal grocery aisles are devoted to every possible pie you could crave.

You'd think the selection at Costco would be far smaller, considering the retail giant is known for a slimmed-down selection of just a few brands per product. (Even Costco's jarred pasta sauce options are normally limited to two or three different varieties.) However, Costco aficionados know that the warehouse keeps a healthy stock of frozen pizzas on hand. Forget just choosing between pepperoni, cheese, or supreme: To have something for everyone, there also needs to be a gluten-free version, along with cauliflower crusts and single-serve options. If you're looking for those, fret not, because Costco has them all.

If you have the luxury of choosing between all the selections, which one is the best? I visited Costco and stocked up on the nine frozen pizza brands the chain offers, taste-tested each one (with extra input from friends), and ranked them according to flavor — and whether or not we'd buy them again. Here are the best (and worst) frozen pizzas Costco offers.