Why David Chang Used To Have Issues With Guy Fieri

You'd think celebrity chefs would have an easy time getting along. After all, they're each celebrated for their cooking skills and have been lucky enough to grab the attention of the masses, which usually leads to big bucks. Additionally, many seem to bond over common interests like their love of old-school restaurants. Often, though, big egos come with controversy and mud-slinging. One example is when David Chang, who transformed and skyrocketed to fame after opening Momofuku Noodle Bar, publicly discussed his beef with Guy Fieri.

In what appeared to be an unprovoked verbal attack at the New York Wine & Food Festival in 2009, Chang and Anthony Bourdain went on a profane tirade about things they hated in the cooking industry. In reference to Fieri's wild style, Chang mentioned his "f*****g sunglasses and that stupid f*****g armband," adding that someone should "throw me down the stairs" if Chang ever dressed like that (via NBC New York). Similarly, Bourdain made it known he couldn't stand Fieri, either.

Years later, at the 2024 Food & Wine Classic, Chang admitted the occasion wasn't his finest moment, saying he'd been drunk at the time. Fortunately, Chang has grown from the situation, sharing that Fieri later showed up for him during a difficult time in his life.