9 Old School Restaurants Celebrity Chefs Love
A lot of old-school restaurants in the United States have managed to operate for decades. Some have even managed to thrive for more than a century. While these restaurants are already cherished by their local communities for their sentimental value, endorsements from celebrity chefs have the potential to elevate them to national culinary landmarks.
Whether it's through interviews, TV shows, or social media, chefs such as Rachael Ray, Marcus Samuelsson, Bobby Flay, and Anthony Bourdain have all publicly celebrated their favorite old-school eateries over the years. What sets these establishments apart from the crowd isn't hype or constant reinvention. It's the combination of culinary tradition and consistent quality that often earns respect from the professionals who know exactly what excellence looks like in the kitchen. Let's take a quick look at some of the beloved traditional American restaurants stealing the hearts of the celebrity chefs you love — and might just earn a space in your heart, too.
Tadich Grill
Tadich Grill stands tall as California's longest-running restaurant and one of the oldest operating restaurants in the United States. It opened in San Francisco in 1849 during the California gold rush and has maintained operation for more than 175 years. The seafood eatery has been in the Buich family since the 1920s and has managed to cultivate impressive levels of customer loyalty.
Today, Tadich Grill's influence stretches all the way to professional chefs. The restaurant managed to impress Anthony Bourdain, who raved about the fish stew, cioppino. Its sanddab stands out as Tyler Florence's top choice, with the Food Network star also referring to Tadich Grill as his favorite San Francisco dining spot and praising the way it pan-fries the fish with lemon and white wine butter sauce. Meanwhile, Emeril Lagasse has also publicly endorsed the restaurant, having spotlighted it in an episode of "The Originals with Emeril."
Musso & Frank Grill
Musso & Frank Grill opened its doors in 1919, becoming a local landmark and Hollywood's longest-running operating restaurant. The restaurant maintains its old-school feel with its wooden decor and distinctive staff in red jackets, all while serving famous guests from the film industry, literary world, and beyond. One notable celebrity who has lavished praise upon Musso & Frank Grill is chef Alton Brown, who recognizes its enduring quality and traditional menu. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alton Brown said, "I cook a lot at home, although I do make sure I eat one meal a week at Musso & Frank." He's also claimed that it's his favorite restaurant in all of LA.
That kind of loyalty from a chef known for his culinary precision and passion for food science speaks volumes. Like the best old-school restaurants, Musso & Frank doesn't chase trends or try to reinvent itself with each passing decade. Today, you can find Musso & Frank Grill serving classic dishes such as pork chops, filet mignon, spaghetti, and broiled lobster tail, as well as a string of different daily features.
Barney Greengrass
Barney Greengrass is one of the oldest delis in New York City, having served as a staple of the Upper West Side since 1908, specializing in smoked fish and traditional Jewish deli fare. It's earned the nickname Sturgeon King thanks to its iconic smoked sturgeon, served in a dining room that has remained unchanged for decades. The late celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain, spoke about his admiration for Barney Greengrass on multiple occasions. In an episode of his show, "A Cook's Tour," Bourdain dined on Nova Scotia lox with scrambled eggs and onions.
In 2005, Bourdain claimed that breakfast at Barney Greengrass was "the first thing [he started] to miss when away from home too long" (via The Guardian). He added, "Sunday breakfast at Barney's is one of those quintessential New York things to do: a crowded, ugly dining room, unchanged for decades, wobbly tables, brusque waiters, generic coffee." After Bourdain's passing, the restaurant's owner claimed that Bourdain was a big fan of its chopped liver and fresh orange juice. That same year, it even set up a table with Bourdain's favorite meal from the restaurant as a tribute.
L&B Spumoni Gardens
When L&B Spumoni Gardens first opened in 1939, it sold spumoni and Italian ice. It later evolved into a complete pizzeria. The Brooklyn restaurant is widely known for its signature delicious Sicilian-style square pies — which are slices built in reverse with cheese underneath the tomato sauce — and its dessert namesake of spumoni. The restaurant has maintained its position as a beloved local establishment in the years since.
Chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern has often spoken about his genuine love for L&B Spumoni Gardens. Zimmern has mentioned the restaurant as one of his favorite dining spots in New York, highlighting its phenomenal Sicilian pie. "Over 80 years old and going strong, I get the whole pie, and I like the corners, if you know you know," he said on his Substack, Spilled Milk. "The sauce is on top of the cheese and I just can't get enough of this place." He has also visited L&B Spumoni Gardens on his show, "The Zimmern List," solidifying his love of the pizzeria.
Katz's Delicatessen
One of the longest-running delis in America is Katz's Delicatessen, which has been in operation on New York's Lower East Side since 1888. The restaurant gained its popularity through its famous pastrami sandwiches and is easily recognizable by its abundance of vintage neon signs. The deli has built its reputation on quality and prides itself on its hand-carved pastrami, slow-cured corned beef, and hot brisket that customers receive sliced to order. Not only is it a favorite with New Yorkers, but it was also beloved by Anthony Bourdain.
Bourdain had high praise for the quality of Katz's pastrami. As he once so concisely summarized, "You think New York, you think pastrami, you think Katz's" (via YouTube). He also expressed his hope that the eatery would never franchise or change in the following decades. With Bourdain's endorsement and its 135-year history, Katz's remains a benchmark for old-school New York delis and remains one of the best delis in the entire U.S.
Sylvia's
After Sylvia Woods opened Sylvia's Restaurant in 1962, she earned the nickname "Queen of Soul Food." Fittingly, the restaurant soon became known as one of the most renowned soul food establishments in the United States. The menu at Sylvia's features golden fried chicken with buttery homemade cornbread and creamy baked mac and cheese, making it a pillar of Harlem culinary tradition.
Chef Marcus Samuelsson deeply respects Sylvia's because of its legacy and genuine soul food tradition. In an article penned for CNBC, the celebrity chef and restaurateur praised Sylvia's as a highlight of the "mecca of African American culture" that is Harlem. He would visit the restaurant to enjoy its collards, mac and cheese, and fried chicken.
It's the atmosphere that sets Sylvia's apart for Samuelsson. As he told The Guardian, "I used to come up here to eat after service downtown because it's relaxed. It's rooted in African-American dining. Here they want to know how you're doing, how's your uncle, how's your mom." Although he co-created a successful Harlem soul food restaurant called Red Rooster, Samuelsson considers Sylvia's as an important part of the culture rather than a competitor. He's also made efforts to distinguish his restaurant's menu from Sylvia's, explaining that he sells bone-in brown meat instead of the same boneless breast used by the latter.
Estiatorio Milos
Estiatorio Milos began its operations under its founder, Costas Spiliadis, in Montreal before its first New York City restaurant opened in 1997. The restaurant — which has locations in both Midtown and Hudson Yards — has received recognition for its authentic Greek dining experience, combined with its minimalist design and market-style fish display. It's popular with amateur and professional foodies alike, with celebrity chef Bobby Flay willing to break the bank for this New York seafood restaurant.
Bobby Flay once spoke about how the restaurant's commitment to using high-quality ingredients and its minimalist approach to food preparation is basically worth the premium prices that are charged by the restaurant. "If you want good quality high-end cuisine, you're gonna have to pay for it," he said during an appearance on the "Elvis Duran Show." Though some critics have questioned the restaurant's pricing, Flay's praise of Estiatorio Milos highlights its enduring reputation for quality and authenticity, cementing its status as a premier destination for Greek seafood in New York City.
Le Bilboquet
The first Le Bilboquet restaurant opened as a small French bistro on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 1985. Its founder, Philippe Delgrange, opened it with only 35 seats but rapidly managed to attract New York's high society crowd. The restaurant later moved on to a much larger location on 60th Street, where it's managed to maintain its sophisticated and exclusive decor, as well as an array of iconic dishes, such as Cajun chicken and steak tartare.
Its success on 60th Street caused the restaurant to expand to more locations, with Martha Stewart raining praises over its Palm Beach restaurant. Stewart particularly adores the sole meunière, a French dish that traditionally consists of pan-fried flatfish. The celebrity chef went on to confirm her ongoing support for the restaurant on The Martha Stewart Blog in 2024, sharing photos of her holiday dinner at Le Bilboquet Palm Beach, where she enjoyed chocolate mousse with tuile cookie and whipped cream.
Oscar's Adirondack Smokehouse
Since 1943, Oscar's Adirondack Smokehouse has built a loyal customer base with its smoked meats and cheeses, and other deli staples. This family-owned smokehouse in Warrensburg, New York, uses traditional smoking methods to create its popular smoked bacon, pepperoni, and Adirondack-style sausages. Rachael Ray, who grew up in nearby Lake George, is a big fan. She has declared Oscar's as one of her favorite spots, with the official Oscar's Adirondack Smokehouse website actually featuring a dedicated section that showcases Rachael Ray's preferred products, such as its double-smoked bacon and the cheddar bratwurst, and selling a gift box packed with her picks.
Today, Oscar's Adirondack Smokehouse credits a significant boost in national attention to her consistent support. Its third-generation owner, Jerry Quintal, has also spoken about how Rachael Ray went to the restaurant on Father's Day some time back and gave him a hug that he will never forget. While it suffered a devastating fire in 2009, Oscar's was rebuilt with community support and remains a beloved institution. The fact that this restaurant is backed by one of America's most recognizable food personalities makes it an even more prominent local treasure.
