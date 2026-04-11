Amelia Dimoldenberg's Favorite Guests From Chicken Shop Date
If you exist anywhere in the internet foodie-verse, you know of Amelia Dimoldenberg and her iconic show, "Chicken Shop Date." The series has exploded in popularity, with Dimoldenberg eating crispy fried chicken alongside celebs such as Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Lawrence, Ed Sheeran, and Charli xcx. With such esteemed guests, it had to be a challenge for Dimoldenberg to pick her favorites, but it turns out she has a few.
When asked in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., Dimoldenberg revealed her best dates were both with rappers. "Maybe Jack Harlow, but I go between that one and Aitch," she said. About Harlow, Dimoldenberg explained, "He was just so charismatic and like um flirty," adding that Aitch is up there simply because she loves him.
@cosmopolitanuk
@ameliadimz spills the tea on her best and worst @Chicken Shop Date 💕 #ameliadimoldenberg #chickenshopdate #jackharlow #aitch
The public shares Dimoldenberg's feelings, adoring her interviews with these guests. On her YouTube video featuring Harlow, a viewer commented, "they match each other's energy PERFECTLY." Similarly, people admire Dimoldenberg's chemistry with Aitch – as one person noted, "they're such an unlikely pair but I'm obsessed with them."
KSI almost made Dimoldenberg's list
YouTuber KSI was one tech glitch away from topping the list, too. He's known for his content creation, boxing chops, founding PRIME drink with Logan Paul, and his music career. KSI appeared on "Chicken Shop Date" back in 2019, but in the Cosmopolitan U.K. interview, Amelia Dimoldenberg claimed, "It kind of went wrong, because we filmed an episode that was amazing, and the date was fantastic, and the memory card was corrupted."
She continued by saying that kind of technical error had never happened to her before, so Dimoldenberg was in a "flood of tears." Luckily, KSI invited her to Liverpool to re-film the episode.
Just as fans enjoyed the episodes with Jack Harlow and Aitch, they ate up Dimoldenberg's and KSI's accidental second date. One joked in the comments, "Ksi actually corrupted the footage so he could go chicken shop twice," to which Dimoldenberg replied, "plot twist." Another commenter said, "Never clicked on a video that fast," and yet another gushed, "this is possbily the funniest video from amelia ive ever watched (ive watched quite a handful) their personalities are opposites here its just perfect."