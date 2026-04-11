Amelia Dimoldenberg's Favorite Guests From Chicken Shop Date

If you exist anywhere in the internet foodie-verse, you know of Amelia Dimoldenberg and her iconic show, "Chicken Shop Date." The series has exploded in popularity, with Dimoldenberg eating crispy fried chicken alongside celebs such as Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Lawrence, Ed Sheeran, and Charli xcx. With such esteemed guests, it had to be a challenge for Dimoldenberg to pick her favorites, but it turns out she has a few.

When asked in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., Dimoldenberg revealed her best dates were both with rappers. "Maybe Jack Harlow, but I go between that one and Aitch," she said. About Harlow, Dimoldenberg explained, "He was just so charismatic and like um flirty," adding that Aitch is up there simply because she loves him.

The public shares Dimoldenberg's feelings, adoring her interviews with these guests. On her YouTube video featuring Harlow, a viewer commented, "they match each other's energy PERFECTLY." Similarly, people admire Dimoldenberg's chemistry with Aitch – as one person noted, "they're such an unlikely pair but I'm obsessed with them."