The Downfall Of Logan Paul And KSI's PRIME Drink Explained

PRIME Hydration is the much-discussed and much-publicized drink cofounded in 2022 by two of the most popular YouTubers and social media influencers in the United States and beyond. The brand had a shockingly fast and meteoric success. Just less than two years in, PRIME sold its 1 billionth bottle, a milestone that's undeniably impressive by any standard.

"In a short period of time, we've become the fastest-growing beverage company in history," the brand's cofounders, Logan Paul and KSI, said in a press release, according to HypeBeast. "We do everything big. Since we created PRIME, we've made our own blueprint when it came to marketing, scaling, and building the brand."

PRIME indeed went big and exceeded everyone's expectations, achieving newsworthy milestones only a few companies can match. Unfortunately, PRIME has also become known for hype that doesn't guarantee value or longevity. Today, marketing and business gurus use the brand as an example of what not to do to avoid crashing and burning.