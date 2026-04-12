Why Abraham Lincoln Steered Clear Of Alcohol

Some might think that presidents deserve a drink at the end of a hard day running the country, but not Abraham Lincoln. At events, Honest Abe was known to abstain from more than a few sips of alcohol. This choice wasn't because of a moral objection. Per Poppy Cannon's 1968 title "The President's Cookbook," he simply described the experience as "unpleasant" and said drinking "always leaves me flabby, undone."

Considering the worries of Lincoln's time in the White House — such as the U.S. Civil War and the abolishment of slavery — citizens may have felt comforted knowing that the president liked to keep his wits about him. (The same wasn't necessarily true of Lincoln's Union Army general and eventual U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant, who struggled with a hankering for whiskey.)

Despite Lincoln's preferences, he didn't always turned down a drink when it was offered. Mark Will-Weber, author of the book "Mint Juleps With Teddy Roosevelt: The Complete History of Presidential Drinking," said in a 2015 Bloomberg interview that Lincoln used to pretend to sip wine at White House events and then abandon the glass.