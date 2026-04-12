5 Differences Between Red & White Strawberries (Besides Color)

There's nothing quite like devouring a bowl of ripe strawberries in peak season. The juicy sweetness overwhelms your taste buds in the best way possible, leaving you eager and ready for more. Although red strawberries are typically the first to come to mind, there are almost a dozen hues to choose from if you're looking to plant your own bushes or shopping at a niche strawberry farmstand. Among them, white strawberries come in a range of varieties, including pineberries, white alpine, and white jewel.

Obviously, they differ from the standard red strawberries by their color, which is due to pigmentation — or a lack thereof. Red strawberries get their vibrant hue from anthocyanins, a flavonoid compound responsible for coloring numerous fruits and veggies (think, purple onions, blueberries, and black beans). On the flip side, white strawberries don't contain this compound, resulting in a creamy white color with red seeds dotting the exterior. Occasionally, they'll have a mild pink tinge, but they're distinctly white compared with the classic strawberries most people are familiar with.

Red and white strawberries don't just differ in their color, even though it's the most clear distinction between the two. They actually vary in flavor, size, growing requirements, nutrition, cost, and availability. If you're curious about expanding your strawberry consumption, here's what to know.