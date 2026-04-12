This Ree Drummond Tip Makes Morning Omelets Almost Too Easy

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is not short on recipe ideas. Although she is known for her down-home style and hearty food inspired by old-school dishes, her expertise doesn't lie solely in old traditions and flavors. She's also an innovative user of modern cooking equipment and techniques, including one that pioneers might have had a hard time believing. That's the use of the sous vide technique to create a perfectly cooked, ultra-tender omelet.

Drummond calls them "omelets in a bag," (via TikTok) and demonstrates how incredibly easy they are to pull off. The beaten eggs are cooked in a hot-water-safe plastic bag, along with a mix of chosen ingredients. Most of the excess air is squeezed out before the bag is sealed, then lowered into a pot of simmering water. As the heat of the water transfers to the bagged eggs and toppings, they'll gently set into a solid block of eggs and fillings.

It's easy to see the advantages of this convenient technique. By cooking in the bag, there's no worry about damaging your omelet in the flipping process or scorching the bottom side with too much direct heat from the pan. In addition, it's a much less hands-on way to enjoy omelets, allowing busy breakfast cooks to focus on other parts of their meal or enjoy a less stressful start to their day. Eggs are also among the best foods to sous vide, according to an expert.