This Restaurant Chain Cooks Its Filet Mignon To Perfection, According To Customers

Most people have a go-to steakhouse order, whether it's choosing the same cut each time or opting for the same sides to accompany their steak. If you gravitate toward filet mignon every time, then finding the best spot to order it is key. The lean, tender cut requires just the right touch in the kitchen, lest it become dry, tough, or bland. Fans of the filet are vocal about the steakhouses that do it justice, and Mastro's comes out high in the list of contenders.

With multiple locations across 10 states, Mastro's covers swaths of land in the southwest and northeast of the country. With a fine-dining lean complete with a dress-code, it's often a spot for celebrations and special occasions, making customer expectations (and prices) higher than average. Thankfully, Mastro's usually manages to live up to its hype, with reviews praising the quality of the filet and the overall experience.

A Yelp reviewer who visited the San Francisco location says, "I really enjoyed the filet steak, it was seasoned and cooked to perfection." Others described it as delicious and tender, with one diner rating their meal with six out of five stars. At the Beverly Hills location, a satisfied diner described the petite filet as amazing and raved that it was "Probably, the best I've ever had."