This Restaurant Chain Cooks Its Filet Mignon To Perfection, According To Customers
Most people have a go-to steakhouse order, whether it's choosing the same cut each time or opting for the same sides to accompany their steak. If you gravitate toward filet mignon every time, then finding the best spot to order it is key. The lean, tender cut requires just the right touch in the kitchen, lest it become dry, tough, or bland. Fans of the filet are vocal about the steakhouses that do it justice, and Mastro's comes out high in the list of contenders.
With multiple locations across 10 states, Mastro's covers swaths of land in the southwest and northeast of the country. With a fine-dining lean complete with a dress-code, it's often a spot for celebrations and special occasions, making customer expectations (and prices) higher than average. Thankfully, Mastro's usually manages to live up to its hype, with reviews praising the quality of the filet and the overall experience.
A Yelp reviewer who visited the San Francisco location says, "I really enjoyed the filet steak, it was seasoned and cooked to perfection." Others described it as delicious and tender, with one diner rating their meal with six out of five stars. At the Beverly Hills location, a satisfied diner described the petite filet as amazing and raved that it was "Probably, the best I've ever had."
What should you order with Mastro's filet?
Depending on your hunger, you can choose between a 6-ounce, 8-ounce, or 12-ounce filet, as well as a bone-in 12-ounce piece. Considering filet mignon is one of the leaner cuts of steak, if you're looking to add a bit of richness to your plate, you can't go wrong with the sides. One repeat diner lists the creamed spinach as her side of choice for the filet every time she visits Mastro's. Mac and cheese and garlic mashed potatoes were a hit among numerous diners, and some went for a lobster mash upgrade for even more decadence. Veggie sides like the roasted Brussels sprouts stood out for many diners as well, adding a splash of green to the plate.
Although the filet is overwhelmingly reviewed as being perfectly cooked and seasoned, one customer noted that ordering it with béarnaise sauce dealt with any potential issues of dryness they encountered. Depending on the location, other accompaniment sauces like peppercorn, hollandaise, and blue cheese are also available. That said, another customer mentioned ordering the bordelaise sauce and not even needing it, so chances are you'll be perfectly satisfied.
Aside from diners' overwhelming satisfaction with their filet mignon meal at Mastro's, most had plenty of positive things to say about their waitstaff and the dining experience as a whole. Customers celebrating milestones were welcomed with fanfare, making an evening at Mastro's more than just a meal.