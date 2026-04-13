This Pennsylvania Hole-In-The-Wall Spot Serves Some Of The Best British Comfort Food In The State, According To Reviews

There's a place in Philadelphia that has some of the best British food in the state, and it's nothing fancy, just good quality food made up of Brit classics that will warm the soul. It's on the list of the best hole in the wall restaurants in PA and also comes up on the list of the best mashed potatoes in the US according to reviews. The place is called Stargazy and the reviews are pretty off the charts with praises.

On TripAdvisor the feedback doesn't once dip below "Very Good," with the majority, by far, coming in at "Excellent." One reviewer ranked the beef Wellington as one of the best ever, and Stargazy's collection of meat pies and its sausage rolls are among the most-often mentioned menu items — always positively. One reviewer said, "What a find! Best Brit pies ever ... 'Hole in the wall' expression was invented by this place. Inexpensive, freshly made creative pies of all types." And another stated, "Don't walk, RUN to get a bite of the wonderful beef and onion meat pie."

On Yelp one reviewer said, "I think about Stargazy at least once a week." and another said, "Stargazy represents the best tastes of London at the doorstep of an intimate Passyunk building." Stargazy's sticky toffee pudding made it into Food & Wine's The Best Dessert in Philadelphia, and one Google review said of the Millionaire's Shortbread, "Top 3 dessert of my life." Philadelphia Magazine, perhaps, summed up the feeling the most appropriately, "...I just can't imagine anything more comforting on some bruised and rainy afternoon than walking out of [Stargazy] with a sausage roll in one hand and a sack full of pies in the other."