Where Contestants Go Wrong On Bobby Flay's Game Show, According To Its Star
The goal of the show is relatively simple; after all, it's right in the name — "Beat Bobby Flay." For more than a decade, the popular, brash chef has hosted his cooking game show, pitting visiting chefs against one another before they take him on in the big finale. However, Flay has been upfront about the fact that many otherwise capable chefs make the same big mistake in this head-to-head with him. That's trying to change things up with their signature dish, rather than sticking to what made it their signature in the first place.
To be sure, the format of the show itself should give visiting guests at least a partial edge when it comes to their showdown with Flay. The chefs challenging him are allowed to pick any dish of their choosing for the round, while Flay must simply do his best to outdo them on the fly. Choosing wisely (like baking, which Flay has admitted he doesn't love as a challenge) would theoretically give these guests an edge.
However, Flay revealed on Instagram (via People) that making a "special" version of this signature dish is, in his words, "where it always goes wrong." Instead of a tried-and-true recipe they've made dozens of times before, they're now facing off with a new, unpredictable one against a longtime professional chef known for his vast food knowledge and ability to adapt on short notice.
Flay isn't unbeatable
It's understandable to potentially be intimidated by cooking on national television against a world-famous chef. However, even though Flay wins more often than not, there are still contenders who have managed to beat the titular chef. Among Flay's most embarrassing on-screen moments is one where he was beaten by a chef with no formal training.
Those dreaming of squaring off against Bobby Flay (or engaging in any other competitive TV cooking) would also be wise to listen to other big-name chefs for what to avoid if they make it to the big time. According to Damaris Phillips, the worst mistake contestants make on cooking shows is not managing their time properly, which is often a stark difference from leisurely home cooking or relatively lower-stakes restaurant service.
So, take it from the man himself. If you want to "Beat Bobby Flay" and are lucky enough to make it past the first round, don't try to reinvent the wheel. Contestants who change up their signature dish in this critical showdown are falling into the most common trap that ruins their chances of an upset victory.