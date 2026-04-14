Where Contestants Go Wrong On Bobby Flay's Game Show, According To Its Star

The goal of the show is relatively simple; after all, it's right in the name — "Beat Bobby Flay." For more than a decade, the popular, brash chef has hosted his cooking game show, pitting visiting chefs against one another before they take him on in the big finale. However, Flay has been upfront about the fact that many otherwise capable chefs make the same big mistake in this head-to-head with him. That's trying to change things up with their signature dish, rather than sticking to what made it their signature in the first place.

To be sure, the format of the show itself should give visiting guests at least a partial edge when it comes to their showdown with Flay. The chefs challenging him are allowed to pick any dish of their choosing for the round, while Flay must simply do his best to outdo them on the fly. Choosing wisely (like baking, which Flay has admitted he doesn't love as a challenge) would theoretically give these guests an edge.

However, Flay revealed on Instagram (via People) that making a "special" version of this signature dish is, in his words, "where it always goes wrong." Instead of a tried-and-true recipe they've made dozens of times before, they're now facing off with a new, unpredictable one against a longtime professional chef known for his vast food knowledge and ability to adapt on short notice.