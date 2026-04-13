This Test Guarantees You'll Grab Fresh, Juicy Grapes At The Store

Grapes can be a deceptively tricky fruit; they can look perfectly fine on the outside, only to let you down when you get home. No one wants soft or sour grapes, and plopping one in your mouth to test it before throwing the bunch in your cart isn't always an option. Instead of manhandling the grapes, there's one trick to tell if you're picking out fresh, juicy bunches. You don't even need to touch them — just look at the stem.

The stem is one of the clearest indicators of how fresh the grapes are. The best bunch of grapes will have a healthy green stem, while older bunches will have one that is brown and dry. When grapes are harvested, the stem is green, so if they still have it, this means they were harvested more recently. Once the stems start to dry out, this signals that the grapes will also be losing their firmness and flavor. Look closely at where the grapes are attached to the stem, too — if the area around it is wrinkled, this also indicates that the grapes are starting to go bad.

On an older stem, grapes will also start to fall off. Again, without touching them, you can see in that breathable bag that grapes come in if there are a lot of loose grapes at the bottom. Fresher grapes will stay attached to the stem, while older ones loosen and fall off.