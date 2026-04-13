This Test Guarantees You'll Grab Fresh, Juicy Grapes At The Store
Grapes can be a deceptively tricky fruit; they can look perfectly fine on the outside, only to let you down when you get home. No one wants soft or sour grapes, and plopping one in your mouth to test it before throwing the bunch in your cart isn't always an option. Instead of manhandling the grapes, there's one trick to tell if you're picking out fresh, juicy bunches. You don't even need to touch them — just look at the stem.
The stem is one of the clearest indicators of how fresh the grapes are. The best bunch of grapes will have a healthy green stem, while older bunches will have one that is brown and dry. When grapes are harvested, the stem is green, so if they still have it, this means they were harvested more recently. Once the stems start to dry out, this signals that the grapes will also be losing their firmness and flavor. Look closely at where the grapes are attached to the stem, too — if the area around it is wrinkled, this also indicates that the grapes are starting to go bad.
On an older stem, grapes will also start to fall off. Again, without touching them, you can see in that breathable bag that grapes come in if there are a lot of loose grapes at the bottom. Fresher grapes will stay attached to the stem, while older ones loosen and fall off.
Other ways to test grapes
Many are adamant that the best way to ensure that grapes are fresh and juicy is by popping one in your mouth before eating. While this is a surefire test, sometimes you don't know whether it is okay to do in a market or grocery store. If you can't find anyone to ask, the stem test lets you check for this without ever opening the bag or box.
There are a few other tips for checking grapes before you buy them. Check for any moisture or condensation in the bag, as this can accelerate mold growth and reduce their shelf life. A slightly dusty or powdery coating can seem like mildew, but this is surprisingly a good thing. This layer is called a bloom, and it's a natural coating (that includes yeast) and protects the grapes.
If you are able to do so, giving the grapes a very gentle squeeze can also determine if the texture is firm and plump. And, though this might come as a surprise, grapes do have a smell — so lean in or lift them up to check for a slightly sweet scent. If they smell sour or fermented, that is a red flag. When you have a good bunch, make sure you know the correct way to store grapes and keep them fresh for longer.