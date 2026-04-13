Before Outer Banks, Rudy Pankow Was Bussing Tables And Washing Dishes At This National Chain

Celebrities. You know, "they're just like us." It may come as a surprise to some, but celebrities are, indeed, humans. And, if you don't come from money, you've got to make some. So you may have to rise and grind (coffee) or put some burgers on the griddle daily, then clock out and follow your dreams. Before they hit it big, many celebrities worked in fast food restaurants — with McDonald's and Baskin-Robbins employing many celebrities for an hourly wage. Rudy Pankow, star of Netflix's "Outer Banks," didn't work strictly in "fast food." He was sort of fast food adjacent at The Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in LA, where he eschewed the server limelight, preferring to remain backstage (or back-of-house in restaurant parlance) as a dishwasher and busser.

On the podcast "Happy Sad Confused," which can be viewed on YouTube, Pankow said, "I signed myself up for the dish room, and I was back there for about six or seven months, then they promoted me to busser. I'm pretty sure they asked me, like, 'What do you want to be?' And I was like, 'busser,' and they were like, 'Oh, okay. This kid's weird.'" He said he didn't want to become a server, although he would have likely made much more money, because he'd have "too much responsibility," and it would, potentially, be more difficult to ask for time off and get a shift covered to follow his acting dreams. "... And that's where I stayed until 'Outer Banks' happened," he said. Certainly, any given restaurant in LA right now has an actor on the verge of stardom, but what about the general star power of The Cheesecake Factory?