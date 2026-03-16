Before The Red Carpet: 16 Celebrities Who Worked At Fast Food Restaurants

You know your favorite celebrities weren't born rich and famous, swaddled in glamour and prepping for their close-ups. Most had pretty regular lives before fame swept them up and led them to a world of red carpets and unrealistic expectations. Similar to celebrity chefs who've worked fast food jobs before they went on to bigger things, there are plenty of singers, musicians, and movie stars whose working lives started with that humblest of first jobs: the fast food worker.

There were definitely perks for some of these stars in the making, from Gwen Stefani's edible mistakes at Dairy Queen to Pharrell Williams circling back to work with McDonald's on its best-known jingle. But overall, working in fast food was a great way for Hollywood's elite to get a head start on the kind of discipline and work ethic they would need to climb the ladder of showbiz success. It also helped put money in their pockets until they could negotiate those multimillion dollar deals that let them buy all the fast food they can handle these days.