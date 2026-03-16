Before The Red Carpet: 16 Celebrities Who Worked At Fast Food Restaurants
You know your favorite celebrities weren't born rich and famous, swaddled in glamour and prepping for their close-ups. Most had pretty regular lives before fame swept them up and led them to a world of red carpets and unrealistic expectations. Similar to celebrity chefs who've worked fast food jobs before they went on to bigger things, there are plenty of singers, musicians, and movie stars whose working lives started with that humblest of first jobs: the fast food worker.
There were definitely perks for some of these stars in the making, from Gwen Stefani's edible mistakes at Dairy Queen to Pharrell Williams circling back to work with McDonald's on its best-known jingle. But overall, working in fast food was a great way for Hollywood's elite to get a head start on the kind of discipline and work ethic they would need to climb the ladder of showbiz success. It also helped put money in their pockets until they could negotiate those multimillion dollar deals that let them buy all the fast food they can handle these days.
Rachel McAdams — McDonald's
Imagine being served a McDouble by a future Oscar nominee and having no idea. If you were cruising around for McDonald's food in the late '90s, you may very well have been served by actress Rachel McAdams, who fits that description to a T. Rachel McA worked at McD as her first full-fledged job and learned from it the value of hard work. It also helped her get over compulsive need to wash her hands.
And in case it seems like someone who works in fast food would eventually come to detest the taste of it, it's actually the opposite for McAdams. "The Notebook" star still loves grabbing a bite from the golden arches, describing in an interview with CBS that one of her go-to meals while pregnant was a Filet O' Fish sandwich with a chocolate milkshake. That's a hardcore McDonald's order if there ever is one.
Madonna — Dunkin'
Back before she was spinning synth licks and suggestive lyrics into pop music gold, Madonna did a quick stint at Dunkin', in the days when the company (and probably Madonna) still had a last name. The Material Girl confided to Howard Stern in a 2015 interview that despite word that she was fired after a day, she had actually lasted closer to a week (via YouTube). The reason is as mischievous and theatrical as Madonna herself: She was let go for playing with the machine that pipes jelly into the donuts.
After spilling all the tea behind Madonna's one-week Dunkin' career, Stern confirmed what we all know about the showbiz powerhouse when he suggested that she could have been running the company now, if only she hadn't been so unserious about her entry-level position. Seeing the empire she's built for herself through recording, acting, and performing live, the force of nature that is Madonna probably could have done just that. Fortunately, fame pulled her in a more glamorous direction.
Barack Obama — Baskin-Robbins
Future president Barack Obama tested his smooth interpersonal skills while doling out cups and cones at Baskin-Robbins. Having 31 flavors to scoop must have been great practice for his diplomatic skills, as well as instilling in him early examples of what responsibility and hard work really were. The then 16-year-old spent the summer of 1978 tending the counter at a scoop shop near his grandparents' house in Honolulu, the perfect backdrop for a youngster getting an early taste of the working life.
Folks can visit the location to get a sense of what President Obama's fast food environment was like, though obviously it has changed in the over 45 years since he worked there. It may have diminished his taste for ice cream, but it gave him a head start on the sort of work-life balance he'd need throughout his impressive career. It's a life lesson for anyone who tackles the major labor involved in a fast-food job, even if you're destined for the Oval Office someday.
Queen Latifah — Burger King
Royalty recognized royalty when Queen Latifah, still known as Dana Owens, pulled shifts at Burger King to cover her bills. The money didn't go very far, though; the 15-year-old raked in just $87 for her first paycheck — though that can seem like a fortune for a teenager just starting to earn their own money.
The royal couple split up when Queen Latifah was fired from Burger King, ending the era of the future superstar's time behind the fryer and setting her up for more time behind the mic. It seems her manager pressed her buttons after she had invested a ton of effort into cleaning the bathrooms, a task the star took very seriously. The Queen lost her temper, then lost her job. Clearly, she was able to channel that work ethic and attention to detail to her rapping, singing, and acting endeavors — enterprises where she gets to be the boss.
Lin-Manuel Miranda — McDonald's
Spitting bars and writing award-winning songs may have been Lin-Manuel Miranda's calling, but his early working life included making sure McDonald's customers got their Big Macs and fries and that McDonald's got its money. It was the multi-hyphenate's first job, and even then he was wearing two hats, as both a cashier and doing food delivery. As he explained in an interview with chef Jose Andres (via YouTube), it was one of the few McDonald's that offered delivery at the time, which meant Miranda could augment his $4.25 per hour wage with tips. This was in addition to the cheeseburger and child-size drink he received each shift as a perk.
But even that wasn't enough, and Miranda ended up doing face painting and reading stories to kids during his location's Happy Meal Night. He admitted he was better at storytelling than face painting, but regardless, this celeb-in-the-making was a proven hustler from the beginning.
Pharell Williams — McDonald's
The connection between McDonald's and Pharell Williams is a deep one, extending back to the days when the tall-hatted one worked behind the counter. He may set some sort of record for being fired from a fast food job, having been let go not once, not twice, but three times. Pharell admits it was his lack of enthusiasm that led to his first two firings, before finally being dismissed for helping himself to the McNuggets.
Many years later, Pharrell hooked up with McDonald's once again, only this time he was in the creative catbird seat. He's the brains and talent behind the chain's longest-lasting jingle, a reworking of a German campaign using the unforgettable melodic slogan, "I'm lovin' it." That's bound to have made up for any bad blood lingering between the pop music genius and the home of the Big Mac, not to mention the tons of business Pharell's catchy song has drummed up for the company over the years.
Gwen Stefani — Dairy Queen
Even pop divas have to pay their dues with ground-level starter jobs handing out Blizzards and Dilly Bars, as Gwen Stefani's time as a Dairy Queen employee will attest. Stefani was no simpleton when it came to making the most of her time on the soft serve machine. Any improperly-made orders could be stashed in the freezer as a break time treat for the crew to enjoy. This little policy inspired Stefani to make a few forced errors so she could enjoy the fruits (and chocolate and cream and syrups) of her misguided labors.
Even more critical to her future than free ice cream was the fact that Dairy Queen was where she met her bandmates, musical partners for what would become No Doubt and light the fuse on her future career as a superstar. Imagine your fast food job leading you into a gig as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Now that's B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
Brad Pitt — El Pollo Loco
Imagine hiding one of the world's most handsome leading men inside a feathered mascot costume. That's exactly what El Pollo Loco did when it hired Brad Pitt to play chicken at one of its SoCal locations. You do what you have to do when you're trying to get your act together and figure out if stardom is the right direction for you, or if you should stick with something a little more stable.
To be fair, it was the 1980s and Pitt was just a struggling actor in need of work at the time. Had management known that his chiseled mug would soon be on silver screens everywhere, they surely would have at least let him work the register to charm the customers into upgrading their combos. It's an understatement to say that El Pollo Loco's loss was Hollywood's gain. And Pitt has no shame for his time spent in the feathered suit, either.
Kate McKinnon — Cold Stone Creamery
The schedule at SNL is notoriously grueling, but Kate McKinnon considers her early role at Cold Stone Creamery a real challenge. It wasn't the work that caused an issue, but the sneaky enterprise of nicking samples of customers' orders without getting caught. Even as a fast food employee, McKinnon was cutting up, scoring snacks on the visitors' dime all the while. Talk about being enterprising!
It wasn't the only time a fast food job has made the Emmy-winner's life a little strange. There was also the time on SNL when she played the mascot of a chicken restaurant called Bok Bok's. In a mock commercial for the chain, McKinnon appeared as the lookalike for the horrifying online Momo meme as the narrator attempted to explain that the resemblance was strictly coincidental. Momo's repeatedly disturbing interactions with customers say otherwise, though as delivered by McKinnon, it's also hilariously Momo-esque.
Jenna Fischer — Long John Silver's
She may have won the hearts of viewers as Pam Beesly on "The Office," but there was a time when Jenna Fischer was a humble cashier ringing up customer orders at Long John Silver's. Fischer shared a photo of her teen self on Instagram, working the register with that customer service smile and a gleam in her eye.
Ever the ambitious one, Fischer requested to be moved to the kitchen as a fryer when she found out the pay was 70 cents higher per hour, as she explained on an episode of Conan (via YouTube). She quickly regretted her decision when she found out how painful it can be to work around heated oil. It was a breakthrough in its own way, though; thanks to her feisty spirit and a little something called equal employment opportunity, the future star of screens big and little was the first female allowed to fry at that location.
Eva Longoria — Wendy's
These days, no one would buy glamorous Eva Longoria as a cashier working the register at Wendy's. But this former Desperate Housewife was indeed a crew member at the House of Dave. She was an underage employee working without her parents' permission — or their knowledge — to save up for her Quinceañera, which sounds like the perfect plot for a rom-com.
Longoria's tenure at Wendy's showed her the proper way to assemble a burger to ensure maximum flavor and minimal mess. The actress explained to Rachel Ray that the mayonnaise goes on the bun first to keep it from getting soggy before the ketchup is added (via YouTube). The mustard is applied to the meat for enhanced taste, an important step to take if you're trying to pack all the power you can into a burger. It's a simple yet elegant solution that you can only learn first-hand when you jump into the fast food fray. Thanks to Longoria's sharing nature, we don't have to.
Mark Hamill — Jack in the Box
Is it possible Mark Hamill learned to use the force to fill fry cups at Jack in the Box in his pre-Jedi years? It was Hamill's fast food job when he was a college student, a role that he enjoyed greatly. He even worked his way from a back line position to the drive-thru window, where he got to use his acting talents to take customer orders. That big break came to an unceremonious end when he used his version of an exuberant clown voice and was quickly moved off the register — and entirely out of his job at Jack in the Box. It's a hilarious reason for Mark Hamill to get fired from Jack in the Box, especially considering his extensive work as a voice actor in the decades that followed.
As fate (and showbusiness) would have it, Jack in the Box put the Luke Skywalker actor's fame to great use when the company used Hamill in an ad campaign for its relaunch of French toast sticks and spicy chicken strips. It was a full circle moment for a guy who was using his acting talents long before they were fully appreciated.
Pink — McDonald's
The memory of working fast food lingers on even after you conquer the stages of the world as a pop music icon. Just ask Pink, who held down the fort at McDonald's. Not only did the pop punk pixie have her own source of income, she also wielded great power with her headset microphone, which made her feel like Janet Jackson while taking orders for shakes and fries. It was the shape of things to come for young Alecia Moore, who had dreams beyond the drive-thru window.
Though some celebrities relish the memories of their days in the fast food world, Pink still has nightmares about her time at McDonald's. Having put so much blood, sweat, and tears into becoming the mega successful performer that she is, her fear of having it all go away and starting again as a fast food employee isn't a thought she enjoys. It's safe to say she won't ever have to sling burgers again.
Andrew Garfield — Starbucks
It wasn't just a job for Andrew Garfield when he embarked on an early career as a Starbucks barista in London. The Spiderman-to-be was pursuing that age-old interest of teen boys everywhere: wooing girls. He had a John Hughes-like cinematic vision of how his barista exploits would result in romantic interludes, which played better as a fantasy than it did in real life. Who among us hasn't harbored a meet-cute dream that could also help us cover our expenses with a gig at the McDonald's of coffee chains?
Garfield admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he liked the job initially, but it became less pleasurable when he switched locations to a Starbucks attached to a Sainsbury's grocery store. The constant beeping of cash registers was a major minus for the new setting, which just goes to show that location is as important in the fast food industry as it is in real estate.
Margot Robbie — Subway
Even Barbie herself had to start her working life somewhere, and for Margot Robbie, that start happened at Subway. She was a sandwich artist assembling Cold Cut Combos and customizing orders before her Hollywood dreams had come true. Incidentally (or maybe fortuitously), Robbie filmed a Subway commercial shortly after leaving her plastic food service gloves behind. That seems like an awful lot of Subway connection for one human to endure.
But it doesn't end there. Flash-forward several years, and Robbie is now a major player in the movie industry with lingering ties to her Subway start. During the "I, Tonya" promotional campaign, her interviewers presented her with a sandwich named the Margot Robbie to honor her time as a loyal Subway representative. It may or may not have been a ploy by the crew to get her to try the sandwich. Robbie was game and gave it the ol' college try.
Shania Twain — McDonald's
She's a country-pop crossover legend now, but Shania Twain logged some of her earliest workplace hours as a staff member at McDonald's in Toronto. It was where she fell in love with the chain's fries while paying her dues before her music career took her into the stratosphere. Twain covered several positions, but her favorite was the drive-thru because it allowed her anonymous interaction with customers — an unexpected scenario for a woman who made a name for herself in front of huge crowds.
Twain became acquainted with McDonald's in 2025 when the company introduced Shania's Sides, a collection of dishes with flavors designed by the superstar herself. It was a nod to her playful sense of fashion, which is as much a trademark as her powerful voice and vibrant stage presence. Items included fries served with traditional Canadian All Dressed seasoning and a strawberry pie. They also came with a cowboy boot keychain, closing the loop on Twain's journey with a sweet and sassy kick.