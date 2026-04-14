Katharine Hepburn Had A Knack For Making This Classic Baked Good

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In the 1930s, Katharine Hepburn gained fame as a leading lady, playing outspoken, independent characters quite similar to her real-life self. Hepburn had strong opinions about many things — including, it seems, brownies.

After Hepburn's death in 2003, a woman named Heather Henderson wrote a letter to the New York Times, sharing an anecdote of how her father enlisted the actress — at that time, a local Manhattan stranger — to persuade his daughter not to drop out of Bryn Mawr, Hepburn's alma mater. In her tribute, Henderson also shared Hepburn's brownie recipe, along with a funny story about how it came into her hands.

After Hepburn convinced Henderson to graduate, the actress invited her father over a few times. When he heard that Hepburn had been in a car accident, he dropped off brownies and a card, only to be invited in while the actress sampled them. The four-time Academy Award-winner did not approve. She declared them over-baked and exclaimed, "Too much flour!" Hepburn then dictated her own recipe (which used only ¼ cup of flour), while Henderson's father frantically wrote it down. The actress added, ”And don't overbake them! They should be moist, not cakey!” When PBS Food made Hepburn's brownies, the writer described them as "wonderfully rich and gooey." It turns out Hepburn's strong opinions were justified!