Why Sammy Davis Jr Is Linked To Japanese Whisky

Though the multi-faceted entertainer may no longer be a household name, Sammy Davis Jr. was a trailblazing icon and member of the legendary Rat Pack. Throughout the 1960s, you'd often find Davis Jr. with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and other notables onscreen in "Ocean's Eleven" or on stage in their various live performances. The members of the Rat Pack were also fans of the iconic Palm Springs supper club known as The Purple Room, which is still in operation today. Like the rest of the crew, the "Candy Man" singer loved nothing more than a good, stiff drink, and his fondness for potent potables allowed him to break new ground in other countries as well as the U.S.

In 1974, renowned Japanese whisky brand The House of Suntory recruited the entertainer to star in TV ads. The singer was said to have a fondness for whisky highball cocktails, which made his pairing with the brand a natural fit. While Davis, Jr. starred in many Suntory spots, his best-loved ad featured the performer fully in his element. In the ad, available on YouTube, the showman can be seen assembling a whisky on the rocks as he playfully beats out a rhythm with his fingers and mimes using the bottle as a guitar. These antics were also accompanied by an early beatbox performance, and Davis Jr. ad-libbed the entire spot. As one YouTube commenter put it, "No commercial has made me want to buy a product more than this one."