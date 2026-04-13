The Strict Way Frank Sinatra Requested His Martinis

In the age of big band and swing, Frank Sinatra was as cool and smooth as a guy could get. In line with the chic party vibe of the Rat Pack era was the Italian-American singer's drink of choice: a gin martini. As commonplace an order as it was by the 1950s, Sinatra had very specific requests for his favorite libation.

According to Victor Gower, a former bartender at The American Bar at The Savoy in London, establishments would be given Sinatra's drink order ahead of his arrival. "He never spoke directly to us," Gower told The Cocktail Lovers. "He'd either stand at the bar or take a table in the middle of the room for him and his guests. Where he positioned himself might change, but he was always very particular ... He'd go for a classic martini — Beefeater gin with a shadow of vermouth, served on the rocks with a twist of lemon."

It's similar to a classic Martini cocktail, as it has gin, dry vermouth, and a lemon twist. The main difference was that it was served on the rocks, or over ice, instead of being stirred with ice and strained, called straight up. Gower says the glass had to be filled with ice to get Sinatra's approval. "His martini had to be very dry and very, very cold. The temperature ... was very important. So was the amount of liquid in his glass. If one small detail was wrong, everyone would know about it," he claimed.