Frank Sinatra's Favorite Restaurants In The US
Dining out was often an event for Frank Sinatra. The iconic singer and actor loved to roll with a deep entourage, expected everyone to dress appropriately, and paid little mind to closing times. He was known to call restaurant owners to ask that they close to accommodate his party — and, of course, when the Chairman of the Board is on the phone, you always comply with his requests. Sinatra was a demanding customer, but he repaid his favorite places with fierce loyalty and generous gratuities. Getting a stamp of approval from this man of impeccable style and taste would put a restaurant on the map.
The son of immigrants from Italy, Sinatra's menu orders leaned toward Italian classics like eggplant parmigiana, veal Milanese, and spaghetti with marinara. He loved a good meal but always preferred homestyle fare over modern dishes. After all, this was the kind of guy who snacked on an egg breakfast sandwich in the morning and chicken and rice soup before shows. For Ol' Blue Eyes, the surroundings and company were just as important as the food quality. He hated to eat alone, yet did not want to be bothered by the over-adoring public or nosy press while out to dinner. That's why when Sinatra found a restaurant that could tick all the boxes, he kept coming back. The Sultan of Swoon had connections with restaurateurs in all his regular stops across the U.S., and here were his favorites.
The Golden Steer Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Friend and fellow Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr. introduced Sinatra to the Golden Steer, the self-proclaimed oldest steakhouse in Las Vegas. While most of the Vegas casinos were still segregated in the 1950s, the Golden Steer welcomed black performers like Davis. Sinatra, who had a history of pressuring businesses to integrate, respected the restaurant and adopted it as a go-to hangout, even after other Strip properties desegregated.
Before performances at the Sands, Rat Pack members Sinatra, Davis, and Dean Martin would pregame at the Golden Steer and enjoy dishes like New York strip steak with pizzaiola sauce and clams casino. Sinatra and his pals apparently even sometimes serenaded lucky patrons when the mood was right. However, the entertainers would usually relax at table 22, which the restaurant commemorates to this day with a picture of the Rat Pack. The Golden Steer has previously even offered "Frank's Menu" options that include steak medium rare (just as he ordered it), along with bananas Foster, and a glass of his beloved Jack Daniel's on the rocks.
(702) 384-4470
308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York
When Frank Sinatra was in New York, Patsy's Italian Restaurant was like a home away from home. He felt so comfortable at this midtown hideaway that he reserved a table one Thanksgiving in the early '50s when he was feeling particularly down on both his personal and professional life. Founder Pasquale Scognamillo, who had been serving Sinatra since the '40s, didn't dare tell him the restaurant typically closed for the holiday. Instead, he promptly rounded up some staff and their families to fill out the restaurant. With service like that, it's no wonder this New York restaurant was one of Frank Sinatra's favorites.
Patsy's is a classy joint with a chandeliered decor and black-tie waitstaff, yet it has an unassuming atmosphere perfect for low-key family nights. And, of course, the food is on point. Some of Sinatra's favorite dishes included pounded veal cutlets, stuffed artichokes, and his dessert of choice, lemon ricotta torta. Sinatra loved Patsy's so much that he would also recommend it to fellow entertainers. Even Bono showed up one night after a referral from the Chairman of the Board. The Scognamillo family still owns the restaurants and prepares many of its dishes just the way Sinatra loved them. In 2002, it even published a cookbook with a foreword written by Nancy Sinatra.
(212) 247-3491
236 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Matteo's in Los Angeles
The founder of Matteo's, Matty 'Matteo' Jordan, had a long history with the Sinatra family. Frank Sinatra's mother, a midwife, delivered Jordan, and he grew up with Frank in Hoboken. So, when Jordan decided to open a restaurant in Los Angeles in 1963, Sinatra was instantly on board. After all, who better to trust to understand your need for discretion than a friend from the old neighborhood? Sinatra loved to enter Matteo's through the kitchen door, which would lead straight to his favorite booth in the back.
Of course, the restaurant stacked its menu with Italian comfort food like seafood pastas and veal parmigiana. Matteo's also added a few twists to the selection, like escarole and beans and specialty vinegar peppers that Sinatra loved to snack on while kicking back with fellow guests. The waitstaff was especially attuned to his needs, with the Rat Pack clearly feeling so comfortable at Matteo's that Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. reportedly spent a late evening dining at Matteo's just weeks before Davis' death in 1990. Unfortunately, Matteo's has stayed closed since the pandemic, even as ownership has attempted to reopen.
Leo's Grandevous in Hoboken
Before Frank Sinatra made a name for himself singing in Tommy Dorsey's orchestra and riding the bobby-soxers craze as a teen heartthrob, he was just a kid from Hoboken, New Jersey. One of his favorite restaurants from the old stomping grounds was Leo's Grandevous, an old-school Italian eatery known for its mussels cooked in spicy fra diavolo sauce. Leo's has retained the same cozy neighborhood vibe since it opened in 1939, the year before "I'll Never Smile Again" became the first Sinatra-sung chart topper.
Co-owner Leo DiTerlizzi, a schoolmate of Sinatra's, would attend many of his early gigs and continued to support him when he got famous. In return, Sinatra would frequently eat at his old friend's restaurant, which offered the same casual and unpretentious comfort food he had grown up with. You could just imagine Ol' Blue Eyes capping off the night with a drink at the half-moon-shaped bar, which still exists at Leo's. The restaurant now also has plenty of Sinatra memorabilia, including his old bar chair and a jukebox that cranks out all of his hits.
(201) 659-9467
A, 200 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs
The Purple Room Supper Club may feel a bit like an anachronism today. It's a violet-hued, cabaret-style lounge where you can catch live music while eating dinner. However, classy supper clubs were a popular concept when The Purple Room Supper Club first opened inside the Club Trinidad Resort in Palm Springs in 1960. Sinatra, whose Twin Palms home was less than three miles away, loved to mosey down to the Purple Room to grab some refreshments while watching the next generation of entertainers work the crowd.
This classy yet intimate space eventually turned into a prime hangout spot for the Rat Pack whenever they were in town. They may not have featured on the official bill, but they were known to periodically take the stage for impromptu performances. Now owning its vintage status, the Purple Room has survived through generations to become a prime entertainment venue for those who love retro vibes. Crooners, jazz bands, and other entertainers regularly perform while guests eat fare like steak tartare, shrimp cocktails, and croquettes. There's also an item on the menu called Frank's Burger, made with ground brisket and bacon. While we can't say for sure if this was Sinatra's preferred burger, it's safe to say he would love the separate bourbon bar, which has over 100 varieties. You can even order The Frank Sinatra, which is a flight of three different bourbons or whiskeys.
(760) 322-4422
900 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 9226
Jilly's Saloon in New York
During its heyday in the 1960s, Jilly's Saloon attracted a who's who of famous clientele in New York. A Jilly's souvenir menu from this era proclaimed the saloon prepared the "groovy-est steaks for the hungry-est swingers" (via Vintage Menu Art) and even included an endorsement from Sinatra himself. Truth be told, Jilly's menu of Cantonese standards like chow mein and egg rolls was not its main selling point (even if it did apparently make some of the best barbecued pork in Manhattan). Celebrities like Sinatra frequented the bar for its swingin' atmosphere and status as a haunt for showbiz elites. Others tried to score entry for a chance to rub shoulders with the biggest names in town.
Owner Jilly Rizzo, who was close friends with Sinatra, would go out of his way to please the Sultan of Swoon. When he heard his pal was arriving, Rizzo would loudly direct where everyone should sit to make room for the singer. Sinatra would always stroll straight to the roped-off back room, which had a blue wooden chair reserved just for him. In Sinatra's 1962 film "The Manchurian Candidate," Jilly's served as a setting for one scene. Sinatra loved the saloon so much that he convinced his friend to open a club near his home in Palm Springs in 1965. While Jilly's eventually closed down, the Russian Samovar Restaurant and Piano Bar took over the property and kept the original bar.
La Ronde Supper Club at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
When Frank Sinatra crossed the Mason-Dixon Line, he usually made a stop at the swankiest beachfront resort in South Florida, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Ol' Blue Eyes was a regular at the property's La Ronde Supper Club both as a performer and diner for over two decades. The supper club was a hub of Miami's nightlife in the '50s and '60s, serving customers soups, cocktails, and Chinese-inspired entrees as they watched performers like Sinatra and his Rat Pack cohorts.
While often guarded about who he mingled with, Sinatra made an exception for the recurring "Cocktails and Breakfast with Frankie" event that the property hosted in the 1950s. The singer schmoozed the crowd as patrons got an early morning buzz going and ate improbable brunch fare like lobster fra diavolo and prime rib au jus. To make the guest of honor feel extra loved, the menu also included Frankie's Delight (a small pizza) and Vesuvius Sinatra (bone-in chicken with potatoes served in a pan). The Fontainebleau has since turned La Ronde into a modern nightclub, LIV, but the property still commemorated what would have been Sinatra's 100th birthday in 2015 with a 100-day tribute.
Piero's Italian Cuisine in Las Vegas
Given Piero's association as a popular mob hangout when the mafia still ran casinos in Vegas, it's easy to jump to conclusions about Frank Sinatra's love of the restaurant. Stories of the entertainer's connection with mobsters have circulated for decades, even though he always strongly denied any ties with the criminal underworld. The real reason he spent so much time there was likely the restaurant's menu of Italian classics like pollo parmesan and osso buco. It also didn't hurt that Piero's took over the same spot once occupied by Villa d'Este, another restaurant Sinatra frequented, in the 1980s.
Piero's earned its own special spot in Sinatra's heart during his comeback years as a living legend who sold out shows at Caesars Palace. According to owner Freddie Glusman, Sinatra loved the linguine and clams so much that he would order it to go and eat it on his plane ride back to Palm Springs. When he ate inside, he could always count on having a spot just far enough away from overly adoring fans. While Piero's clientele has slightly changed — you're more likely to spot high rollers and celebrities at the next table these days than mobsters — the menu has mostly stayed the same. You can order those linguine and clams just the way Sinatra ate them.
(702) 369-2305
355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Veniero's Pasticceria & Caffe in New York
As much as Frank Sinatra loved his veal and pasta, he was also something of a sugar fiend. Sinatra couldn't live without his beloved Entenmann's crumb cake, but his sweet tooth sometimes craved an authentic Sicilian treat. That's where his favorite pastry shop, Veniero's Pasticceria & Caffe, came in to satisfy. Still operating in the same East Village location under the same family since 1894, this Italian bakery is famous for decadent confections like cannolis, tiramisu, and cheesecake.
Sinatra's absolute favorite Veniero's treat was a surprising choice — the biscotti regina. Also called a regina biscuit, these small Sicilian cookies combine a sweet inside with a more savory exterior coated in sesame seeds. In Sinatra's day, Veniero's still cooked its cakes with a coal-fired oven that made the biscotti and lobster tail extra crispy. Sinatra liked his biscotti regina so crispy that they were practically burnt. Even when he moved out to Palm Springs, Sinatra needed his favorite treat. Veniero's sent him boxes of biscuits, and Sinatra sent back an autographed photo that said "I love your pastries, but you're killing me" (via New York Post). The bakery has since upgraded to gas ovens, but it still maintains the classic flavor that keeps customers lining up around the block.
(212) 674-7070
342 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003
The Old Canteen in Providence
While known as a headliner who held residencies in big-city showrooms, Frank Sinatra also spent years criss-crossing the nation playing for regional crowds. If a mid-sized market wanted to encourage more show dates, it might have helped to have a good selection of Italian restaurants. Providence scored high in this regard, especially with the Old Canteen. This neighborhood restaurant was proudly old-fashioned, right down to its pink walls and retro murals that remained unchanged for over six decades.
The menu, with its Italian meatloaf and chicken Parmesan, also struck a traditional note. This was right down Sinatra's alley. When he was in town playing the Warwick Musical Theatre or the Providence Civic Center, he often made a point to eat at the Old Canteen. The most popular dish on the menu was the veal à la Mike, but it seems like Sinatra was especially fond of the veal steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms, with owner Joe Marzilli naming the dish veal tenderloin steak à la Frank in his honor.
Despite the Old Cateen's iconic local status serving politicians, mobsters, and everyone in between — including President John F. Kennedy, with whom Sinatra was once good friends — the family retired and put the property up for sale in 2022. A new restaurant opened in its place in 2025 with a new name and menu, but kept the rose-painted bar area where Sinatra surely drank his fair share of Jack Daniel's on the rocks.
Melvyn's in Palm Springs
When Mel Haber opened his restaurant at the Ingleside Inn in 1975, Frank Sinatra had already been living in Palm Springs for nearly three decades. The most famous resident of the resort town already had his established haunts, which may have been why it took a few months for him to give Melvyn's a try. Once he stopped by and sampled its classic American fare, he quickly became a regular and would settle himself in its corner booth.
Haber, who served many Hollywood celebs who frequented Palm Springs, later recalled to Visit Palm Springs that he was only ever truly in awe of Sinatra. Frank Sinatra's go-to order at the restaurant was either veal or the steak Diane, a pan-fried cut of beef drizzled with a housemade sauce. He loved Melvyn's so much that Barbara Sinatra and he held their pre-wedding dinner there in 1976. The Chairman of the Board, who was no schlep himself in the kitchen, worked with the owner to plan dinner. Sinatra's tipping was legendary, too — one night, he handed everyone on staff a $100 bill.
(760) 314-8841
200 W Ramon Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Twin Anchors in Chicago
Sure, Frank Sinatra loved his veal and steak, but the man could also put away some ribs. His favorite place for barbecue was the Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern, a cozy Chicago eatery known for its fall-off-the-bone slabs and coleslaw. Ol' Blue Eyes first ate at the Old Town neighborhood tavern in the 1950s, and kept coming back whenever he was in the Windy City for gigs. His standing order to the staff was to keep replenishing his plate of ribs, which he would wash down with his trademark Jack Daniel's on the rocks.
With its long mahogany bar and cramped interior, Twin Anchors seems like an odd place for Sinatra and his crew to hold court. However, the singer was willing to squeeze in for those barbecue ribs even after he earned living legend status. He would reportedly show up with his bodyguards stationed near the payphones to prevent patrons from calling in other fans. When Sinatra was in town in 1982 to perform at ChicagoFest, he couldn't find time to swing by Twin Anchors. Undeterred, his team ordered special equipment and cooked 60 slabs of ribs onsite for Sinatra and both his entourage and orchestra. The family that owns Twin Anchors credits Sinatra for the restaurant's prominence, so it's no surprise that the place is adorned with Ol' Blue Eye regalia today.
(312) 266-1616
1655 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614