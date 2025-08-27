Frank Sinatra's Favorite Restaurants In The US

Dining out was often an event for Frank Sinatra. The iconic singer and actor loved to roll with a deep entourage, expected everyone to dress appropriately, and paid little mind to closing times. He was known to call restaurant owners to ask that they close to accommodate his party — and, of course, when the Chairman of the Board is on the phone, you always comply with his requests. Sinatra was a demanding customer, but he repaid his favorite places with fierce loyalty and generous gratuities. Getting a stamp of approval from this man of impeccable style and taste would put a restaurant on the map.

The son of immigrants from Italy, Sinatra's menu orders leaned toward Italian classics like eggplant parmigiana, veal Milanese, and spaghetti with marinara. He loved a good meal but always preferred homestyle fare over modern dishes. After all, this was the kind of guy who snacked on an egg breakfast sandwich in the morning and chicken and rice soup before shows. For Ol' Blue Eyes, the surroundings and company were just as important as the food quality. He hated to eat alone, yet did not want to be bothered by the over-adoring public or nosy press while out to dinner. That's why when Sinatra found a restaurant that could tick all the boxes, he kept coming back. The Sultan of Swoon had connections with restaurateurs in all his regular stops across the U.S., and here were his favorites.