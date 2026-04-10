A Nostalgic Snack Brand Gives Artemis II Crew Lifetime Supply (It's Not MoonPie)
With the brave Artemis II crew headed back to Earth, astronauts from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency have a lot to look forward to when they make it home. We're not just talking about accolades and acclaim. A '90s snack food steeped in nostalgia is also offering goodwill. According to an Instagram post, the J.M. Smucker Co. is providing a lifetime supply of Smuckers Uncrustables to Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch (NASA), and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency).
When it comes to space travel and treats, one's mind immediately goes to MoonPies, an American treat that has been around for over a century. While there's no obvious link between this latest space mission and Smuckers' pre-packaged crustless PB & J's, they do strike us as something that could be eaten just about anywhere (including locales that are 252,760 miles from Planet Earth). While the Artemis II team has yet to comment on this awesome gift, commenters on Uncrustables' Instagram announcement were particularly enthused. One person described it as "A DREAMMM COME TRUE," while another wrote, "*googles* how to become an astronaut."
What snacks did the Artemis II crew have on board?
Uncrustables burst onto the snack food scene in 1995 and have been wowing kids (and adults) ever since. These pillowy pockets of peanut buttery goodness come in numerous flavor combos, including grape jelly, strawberry spread, and honey, as well as a plain chocolate-flavored hazelnut. Although the Artemis II astronauts will be up to their eyeballs in Uncrustables when they return, the handhelds weren't part of the space snack spread during the mission. Instead, the astronauts' moon mission menu featured a lot of nutritious and convenient items to keep their energy up.
Foods brought onto Artemis II included main courses like barbecued beef brisket and couscous, along with vegetable dishes, fruit salads, and healthy snacks like cashews and almonds. The crew also has access to coffee, tea, apple cider, and smoothies. Sweet treats such as pudding, cake, and cookies were also on board. Nutella made a surprise appearance on the journey when a jar of the chocolatey hazelnut spread was seen drifting around in zero Gs during a livestream. This humorous image happened to coincide with a major feat: The astronauts on Artemis II had officially traveled farther from our planet than any other human being in history.