A Nostalgic Snack Brand Gives Artemis II Crew Lifetime Supply (It's Not MoonPie)

With the brave Artemis II crew headed back to Earth, astronauts from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency have a lot to look forward to when they make it home. We're not just talking about accolades and acclaim. A '90s snack food steeped in nostalgia is also offering goodwill. According to an Instagram post, the J.M. Smucker Co. is providing a lifetime supply of Smuckers Uncrustables to Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch (NASA), and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency).

When it comes to space travel and treats, one's mind immediately goes to MoonPies, an American treat that has been around for over a century. While there's no obvious link between this latest space mission and Smuckers' pre-packaged crustless PB & J's, they do strike us as something that could be eaten just about anywhere (including locales that are 252,760 miles from Planet Earth). While the Artemis II team has yet to comment on this awesome gift, commenters on Uncrustables' Instagram announcement were particularly enthused. One person described it as "A DREAMMM COME TRUE," while another wrote, "*googles* how to become an astronaut."