Never Microwave An Egg In Its Shell — Here's Why

Sure, you can simply crack an egg and cook it on a paper plate in the microwave, but you should pierce the yolk first at least a few times with a toothpick or fork to avoid steam buildup (and possible explosion). You should always use a microwave-safe cooking dish (a mug or ramekin will work). A little cooking spray or a thin coating of oil with some salt in the bottom will help the egg cook evenly. You can cover it with plastic wrap with one piece curled up for venting and cook it for about 30 seconds.

For a perfectly cooked over-easy egg in the microwave, you can preheat the plate for about 15 seconds, melt some butter on it, and crack an egg over the buttered plate before microwaving it for about 45 seconds. You can even flip it and put it back in the microwave if it's not cooked to your liking. That said, you still might want to pierce the yolk to avoid explosion. If the viral TikTok poached egg hack is any indication, you'll want to avoid adding water to your raw eggs.

If the microwave isn't your thing, but you don't want to mess with a pan on the stove, you can use some air fryer techniques to cook your eggs — scrambled, fried, it's all pretty easy. You can even poach your eggs in your air fryer in just about five minutes with no concern for explosions — all you need is a small dish and a little water. Then again, the microwave is always your friend, just approach it with some caution to avoid an explosion.