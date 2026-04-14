What Giada De Laurentiis Has Been Up To Since Leaving Food Network

When a celebrity chef leaves a 21-year career with Food Network, you would assume that they would be retiring or at least taking a much-needed break. Giada De Laurentiis, who stepped away from Food Network in 2023, has done anything but that. Over the past few years, she launched her pasta brand, planned restaurant openings, and partnered with Amazon to produce a show for Prime Video.

In 2016, she launched her digital platform called Giadzy, and after leaving Food Network, she's turned a lot of her attention there. De Laurentiis has a long family history with pasta, and launched her own pasta line (also called Giadzy) right after she left the network. She definitely hasn't stopped sharing cooking content: On the platform, you can also find all of her cookbooks (signed!), recipes, and members-only video content focused on cooking, travel, and lifestyle.

De Laurentiis and Amazon Prime announced a project together in 2025, "Giada in My Kitchen," a show where she and an interior designer partner to remodel a family's kitchen. As of April 2026, there is one episode available on Amazon Prime. Last year, the chef also made the announcement that she would open two new restaurants in Chicago in different Hollywood Casino locations. Offering pasta, pizza, and more, Sorellina by Giada opened in late 2025, and Sorella by Giada will open sometime in 2026.