What's The Difference Between A Midwestern Walking Taco And A Southern Frito Pie?

Culinary vernacular can be fascinating, whether you're having the classic pop-versus-soda debate or exploring how food names differ between the U.S. and U.K. Another prime example is the difference between the walking taco and the Frito pie. Though some may use these names interchangeably due to the dishes' similarities, there are distinctions between them. This includes how they're served — namely that the walking taco comes in a chip bag — and their ingredients, like the Frito pie's unique focus on chili.

Even esteemed celebrity chefs can confuse the two. In a 2013 episode of "Parts Unknown," for example, Anthony Bourdain visited a Santa Fe establishment where he ate chili, cheese, and Fritos in a chip bag and called it a "Frito pie" (via YouTube). While the ingredients were correct, this was technically a walking taco, as it came in the qualifying chip bag. In fairness, Bourdain was likely using the information at hand.

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond noted her confusion when sharing her similar chili-in-a-chip-bag Frito pie recipe in 2023. Before she began, Drummond prefaced, "I'm not exactly sure why it's called 'pie.' It isn't a pie, at least it isn't what I think of as pie. But no one asked me, and that's just fine."