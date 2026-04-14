Neither Taco Bell Nor Chipotle: This Mexican-Style Fast Food Chain Stole Colorado's Heart
A late-night drive-thru favorite, Taco Bell dominates the Mexican-style fast-food market in the United States. But diners seeking slightly higher-quality fare may make their way to a fast-casual chain like Chipotle, which generally offers fresher ingredients and bites prepared on-site. In Colorado, however, one chain trumps them all: Qdoba.
Qdoba originally opened as Zuma Fresh Mexican Grill in Denver, Colorado, in 1995. Two name changes later, it became Qdoba Mexican Grill in 1999, then Qdoba Mexican Eats in 2015. Since its founding, the chain has expanded to 847 locations across 45 states (and Washington D.C.), a good sign that folks across the nation have welcomed it with open arms. The company's corporate headquarters has also since moved to San Diego, California. But whether it's due to a sense of home-grown pride, or a particular craving for its fresh made-to-order bowls, burritos, and tacos, Qdoba still finds its biggest fan base in its birthplace of Colorado.
A 2026 report by Finance Buzz found the Mexican-inspired chain to be the most popular fast food eatery in the Centennial State. It even beat out the likes of behemoths like McDonald's based on search volume and number of locations. Indeed, Qdoba currently boasts 90 locations in Colorado (with 11 outposts in Denver alone), making the Rocky Mountain destination its most concentrated market in the country. Despite offering similar menu items, Qdoba manages to outshine its fellow Denver-born competitor, Chipotle, in the state.
Qdoba's fresh, high-quality fare triumphs over its competition
Qdoba aims "to be the leader in serving Mexican food to the adult consumer looking for unique flavors and high-quality, fresh ingredients," company co-founder, Anthony Miller, told Entrepreneur in 2000. More than 30 years after its inception, Qdoba has kept that focus. Per the company's Clean Label Pledge, its food is prepared on site and by hand, using ingredients that are free from MSG, artificial colors, and various other additives. The company also purports to partner with producers that prioritize ethical practices and sustainability. And consumers, both in its native state and beyond, take notice.
Over the years, people on social media platforms like Reddit have raved about everything from the quality of Qdoba's chicken to the fact that it doesn't charge extra for entree add-ons like guacamole and queso (all three of which have been called "better than Chipotle's"). "I had never even heard of Qdoba until I moved to Colorado," wrote one Reddit user. "I live in Ohio now and I wish there was one near me. It's 1000% better than Chipotle!" Another Redditor even boldly declared it "superior to any other 'build-your-own' Mexican fast food," citing its various meat and vegetarian options, prices, and portion sizes.
To that point, Qdoba's build-your-own foundation and customizable plates do allow for an enormous array of meal options. But if you've yet to make a trip to Colorado's favorite fast-casual joint, you might want to check out Mashed's ranking of the best and worst options on Qdoba's menu. Pro tip? You can never go wrong with the chips and queso.