Neither Taco Bell Nor Chipotle: This Mexican-Style Fast Food Chain Stole Colorado's Heart

A late-night drive-thru favorite, Taco Bell dominates the Mexican-style fast-food market in the United States. But diners seeking slightly higher-quality fare may make their way to a fast-casual chain like Chipotle, which generally offers fresher ingredients and bites prepared on-site. In Colorado, however, one chain trumps them all: Qdoba.

Qdoba originally opened as Zuma Fresh Mexican Grill in Denver, Colorado, in 1995. Two name changes later, it became Qdoba Mexican Grill in 1999, then Qdoba Mexican Eats in 2015. Since its founding, the chain has expanded to 847 locations across 45 states (and Washington D.C.), a good sign that folks across the nation have welcomed it with open arms. The company's corporate headquarters has also since moved to San Diego, California. But whether it's due to a sense of home-grown pride, or a particular craving for its fresh made-to-order bowls, burritos, and tacos, Qdoba still finds its biggest fan base in its birthplace of Colorado.

A 2026 report by Finance Buzz found the Mexican-inspired chain to be the most popular fast food eatery in the Centennial State. It even beat out the likes of behemoths like McDonald's based on search volume and number of locations. Indeed, Qdoba currently boasts 90 locations in Colorado (with 11 outposts in Denver alone), making the Rocky Mountain destination its most concentrated market in the country. Despite offering similar menu items, Qdoba manages to outshine its fellow Denver-born competitor, Chipotle, in the state.