If You Enjoy A Burger Stacked High With Toppings Make One Like They Do In Australia & New Zealand
Whether you enjoy classic mushroom and Swiss burgers or see peanut butter as the best topping for a beef patty, there are so many different ways to enjoy a meaty handheld that Americans probably wouldn't raise an eyebrow at most choices. However, the folks over in Australia have created a burger so unusual and loaded with toppings that it's intriguing, especially when you consider that it contains beets.
When you order a hamburger "with the lot" in the South Pacific continent, and in New Zealand, your sandwich will consist of a toasted sesame seed bun with barbecue or tomato sauce (which is basically ketchup), a beef patty, bacon, cheese, grilled or caramelized onions, sliced canned beets, a slice of canned pineapple, tomato, lettuce, and a fried egg. This is similar to — but not exactly the same — as the Kiwi burger, which is a New Zealand specialty. They share many of the same ingredients, but the Kiwi burger does not have bacon or pineapple and comes with a squirt of mustard.
Fortunately, you don't have to fly across the world to experience a burger "with the lot" as the ingredients are readily available in America. We hope you can stretch your jaws enough to bite through this behemoth, though.
Burgers with the lot were invented in Australia and include beets
Hamburgers were introduced to Australia in the 1930s. There are a couple of different theories as to how "the lot" treatment was dreamt up, but it seems to have started with adding beets to the burger. Some believe the addition was due to the Edgell and Golden Circle canneries opening on the Pacific continent in the 1920s and '40s. These companies canned beets and pineapple, respectively. Another theory points to World War II and claims that the burger style was inspired by American soldiers. Supposedly, burger purveyors down under put sliced beets on hamburgers for American marines who were on leave as a joke. The funny part is, the joke stuck, and Aussies ended up loving the earthy flavor of the red root vegetable on their burgers.
It appears that Aussie burgers "with the lot" came before the invention of New Zealand Kiwi burgers. The latter creation didn't officially appear until 1991 when New Zealand McDonald's franchise owner, Bryan Old, introduced it to the menu. Presumably, he was already familiar with the concept of eggs and beets on a burger, thanks to "the lot" in nearby Australia. You could go with either take when creating your own stacked sandwich at home. However, if you're building a burger this big, why not go all in and include the pineapple and bacon? Sure, it's a lot (no pun intended), but we bet you're curious.