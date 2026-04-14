If You Enjoy A Burger Stacked High With Toppings Make One Like They Do In Australia & New Zealand

Whether you enjoy classic mushroom and Swiss burgers or see peanut butter as the best topping for a beef patty, there are so many different ways to enjoy a meaty handheld that Americans probably wouldn't raise an eyebrow at most choices. However, the folks over in Australia have created a burger so unusual and loaded with toppings that it's intriguing, especially when you consider that it contains beets.

When you order a hamburger "with the lot" in the South Pacific continent, and in New Zealand, your sandwich will consist of a toasted sesame seed bun with barbecue or tomato sauce (which is basically ketchup), a beef patty, bacon, cheese, grilled or caramelized onions, sliced canned beets, a slice of canned pineapple, tomato, lettuce, and a fried egg. This is similar to — but not exactly the same — as the Kiwi burger, which is a New Zealand specialty. They share many of the same ingredients, but the Kiwi burger does not have bacon or pineapple and comes with a squirt of mustard.

Fortunately, you don't have to fly across the world to experience a burger "with the lot" as the ingredients are readily available in America. We hope you can stretch your jaws enough to bite through this behemoth, though.