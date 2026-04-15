What Chefs Avoid When Buying Store-Bought Steak Seasoning
For some home cooks and grillmasters, a bit of salt and pepper is all that's necessary to accentuate the beefiness of their steaks. However, many enjoy adding a pop of seasoning to complement the natural flavor. That's where store-bought blends can come in handy, allowing you to add some balanced flair to your meat with just a few shakes. However, not every option on the supermarket shelf is equally worthy of your steak. Fortunately, professional chefs have some advice on what to avoid.
When we asked four steakhouse chefs about grocery store seasoning brands, a few common issues emerged that the pros think are worth avoiding. One consensus answer was that sugar poses problems due to its heat sensitivity. Basic sucrose can burn at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which is far lower than the 450 to 500 degrees often recommended for searing a steak. Scorched sugar leaves behind an unpleasant aftertaste, unlike the chemical change that happens to natural sugars during the Maillard reaction, which produces an ideal browned flavor.
In addition, chefs typically skip blends packed with too many ultra-vibrant flavors, including things like cumin, chili powder, or smoke. Although these might be tasty, they can sometimes overpower the steak itself and are often better suited to more mild-flavored meat such as chicken or pork. The same is true for rubs that use too many dried herbs, which risk both overpowering the meat as well as burning and producing unpleasant flavors.
Salt: the right type and the right quantity
There's one more subtle thing that some professionals in the cooking world look to avoid. That's the wrong type of salt: in this case, the iodized kind. To be sure, iodine is a valuable nutrient with serious health risks related to deficiencies. But, unlike sea salt, it can add an undesirable metallic flavor that clashes with other seasonings and the steak itself.
Picking the wrong store-bought seasoning is only one of many mistakes folks make when seasoning steaks. In addition to the wrong type of salt, many home cooks tend to under-salt or under-season their steaks compared to the pros. Another issue relates to timing. Even with the same grocery store mix, you'll enjoy better results by adding it before the steak is allowed to come to room temperature, rather than after.
A trip down the seasoning aisle at your local supermarket can be overwhelming. Still, don't let the myriad choices confuse you or lead you to make a bad choice for your next steak night. If you want to grill like a chef, avoid seasoning mixes with sugar, too many vibrant spices or herbs, or iodized salt.