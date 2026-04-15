What Chefs Avoid When Buying Store-Bought Steak Seasoning

For some home cooks and grillmasters, a bit of salt and pepper is all that's necessary to accentuate the beefiness of their steaks. However, many enjoy adding a pop of seasoning to complement the natural flavor. That's where store-bought blends can come in handy, allowing you to add some balanced flair to your meat with just a few shakes. However, not every option on the supermarket shelf is equally worthy of your steak. Fortunately, professional chefs have some advice on what to avoid.

When we asked four steakhouse chefs about grocery store seasoning brands, a few common issues emerged that the pros think are worth avoiding. One consensus answer was that sugar poses problems due to its heat sensitivity. Basic sucrose can burn at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which is far lower than the 450 to 500 degrees often recommended for searing a steak. Scorched sugar leaves behind an unpleasant aftertaste, unlike the chemical change that happens to natural sugars during the Maillard reaction, which produces an ideal browned flavor.

In addition, chefs typically skip blends packed with too many ultra-vibrant flavors, including things like cumin, chili powder, or smoke. Although these might be tasty, they can sometimes overpower the steak itself and are often better suited to more mild-flavored meat such as chicken or pork. The same is true for rubs that use too many dried herbs, which risk both overpowering the meat as well as burning and producing unpleasant flavors.