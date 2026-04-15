The Meal Stephen Curry Eats Every Gameday
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Whether you're seeking inspiration for your own meals or simply curious about what an elite sports figure like Patrick Mahomes eats in a given day, it can be interesting to dig into the dietary habits of top athletes. Some insight about NBA Superstar, Stephen Curry comes from his wife, Ayesha, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author and James Beard-Award-nominated chef. Speaking with Bon Appétit, Ayesha stated that on game days, "We have pasta, and I make the same sauce every time. The recipe for the sauce is in the book." (Specifically, she was referring to her 2016 cookbook "The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well.") In the interview, she elaborated that the proteins may vary, but she tries to sneak in veggies like eggplants and spinach.
What elevates Ayesha's Game Day Pasta is found in her tomato sauce recipe. The Curry matriarch uses premium San Marzano tomatoes (a variety that Ina Garten also swears by), minced garlic, and herbs like chopped basil and bay leaves. The pasta provides a great source of carbohydrate fuel for Stephen, while the added veggies provide an extra boost of nutrition. For instance, eggplants supply supporting carbs, fiber, and high levels of antioxidants. The dish's spinach also packs in vitamins A, C, K1, and iron. While going vegetarian is always an option, Ayesha will also toss in ground beef and chicken for an extra punch of protein.
Carb loading can be an important part of an athlete's diet
For NBA players, pre-competition meals that are high in carbohydrates and low in fat and fiber are important sources of energy. It is typical of a strategy known as carb loading, which is especially useful for contests that last at least 90 minutes. For context, the average basketball game lasts between two and two and a half hours. In fact, the NBA Academy recommends that meals on days that include at least one basketball session or a hybrid of court exercises and weight room workouts should be 50% carbohydrate-focused for players. Before anyone starts rethinking their carb intake, it's worth mentioning that this approach isn't for everyone. It's always best to follow the recommendation of a professional or nutritionist to know what works for an individual's diet and goals.
Along with Ayesha's Game Day Pasta, the Curry household came up with Stephen's Five-Ingredient Pasta, which consists of egg noodles, red bell peppers, parmesan cheese, and a handful of chopped and torn fresh basil leaves. The latter dish could also be transformed into a seasonal summer pasta by simply swapping out the peppers for cherry tomatoes, and the egg noodles for spaghetti. Whichever dish is preferred, it's no question that each give NBA players and fans alike great choices for a delicious pasta meal.