The Meal Stephen Curry Eats Every Gameday

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Whether you're seeking inspiration for your own meals or simply curious about what an elite sports figure like Patrick Mahomes eats in a given day, it can be interesting to dig into the dietary habits of top athletes. Some insight about NBA Superstar, Stephen Curry comes from his wife, Ayesha, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author and James Beard-Award-nominated chef. Speaking with Bon Appétit, Ayesha stated that on game days, "We have pasta, and I make the same sauce every time. The recipe for the sauce is in the book." (Specifically, she was referring to her 2016 cookbook "The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well.") In the interview, she elaborated that the proteins may vary, but she tries to sneak in veggies like eggplants and spinach.

What elevates Ayesha's Game Day Pasta is found in her tomato sauce recipe. The Curry matriarch uses premium San Marzano tomatoes (a variety that Ina Garten also swears by), minced garlic, and herbs like chopped basil and bay leaves. The pasta provides a great source of carbohydrate fuel for Stephen, while the added veggies provide an extra boost of nutrition. For instance, eggplants supply supporting carbs, fiber, and high levels of antioxidants. The dish's spinach also packs in vitamins A, C, K1, and iron. While going vegetarian is always an option, Ayesha will also toss in ground beef and chicken for an extra punch of protein.