How Much A Burger King Whopper Cost At Its 1957 Debut

The Whopper has been around for approximately seven decades, anchoring Burger King's lineup of fast food fare with its signature flame-grilled beef. Although some aspects of the Whopper haven't changed since it first hit menus, there's one obvious one that has: the price. It turns out the burger cost an eye-poppingly low 37 cents when it made its 1957 debut.

Of course, this bargain basement price reflects the far lower costs (and salaries) typical of the era. Adjusted for inflation, the 37-cent original price translates to roughly $4.40. Although the cost will vary by location, that's still noticeably cheaper than the present-day version of the burger, with the exception of promotions like the $3.99 "Whopper Wednesday" offered in early 2026. While the original price sounds inexpensive, that was not the case compared to what the chain charged for other sandwiches circa 1957. A vintage ad posted on Reddit indicated that regular BK burgers cost a mere 18 cents, with double burgers running only 10 cents more.

The Whopper's 37-cent debut price wasn't just a brief promotion to draw in new customers. The cost remained the same as late as 1970, according to 27/7 Wall St. Much of the run-up to today's current prices took place after 2000. One memorable exception came in 2021 when, to celebrate the Whopper's 64th birthday, Burger King offered the item for 37 cents.