How Johnny Carson Inspired Wolfgang Puck's Frozen Pizza Line

As one of the first celebrity chefs, Wolfgang Puck's trail-blazing story has amassed a stable of A-list fans like George Clooney and Lady Gaga. In addition to enjoying his food, some have influenced his business, such as Johnny Carson, who inspired Puck's line of frozen pizza via a weekly habit of buying and freezing 10 fresh pies weekly from Spago, Puck's restaurant.

In a 2012 interview with Bon Appetit, Puck stated "Johnny Carson used to come to Spago and order whole pizzas to take home. I asked him what he was doing with them and he said, 'I put them in the freezer.' I was upset, really. I was like, 'I make fresh pizza, and you put them in the freezer?' But then I tried it out, and it actually tasted really good. That's what gave me the confidence to start the frozen pizza business."

Even with the inspiration from A-lister Carson, starting this new venture wasn't an overnight success. Puck first experimented with freezing and reheating a fully cooked pizza, but it became too dry to enjoy. Instead, Puck found that if he were to cook his pizza halfway, then freeze them, they reheated pretty nicely. Debuting to the public, his frozen line featured delicious flavors like Spago's original four-cheese, sausage and herb, and spicy chicken.