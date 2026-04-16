What Does Chipotle Do With Its Leftovers?
When you stand in line at Chipotle, you can bear witness to the sheer volume of food that's being produced, which some might even argue is low quality. Watching as the meat, beans, and vegetables get scooped onto burrito bowls as cooks make more in the back, you might wonder if Chipotle truly uses up all the food it produces. There must be leftovers at the end of the night — so what happens to those? Something you might not be aware of at Chipotle is that it has a system to minimize food waste, and some leftovers are saved, while others are tossed after closing. Let's get into it.
In the subreddit called r/Chipotle, one employee explained which items are kept for the next day: "Queso, chicken, sofritas, barb, and carnitas. Any cold items you would simply put a lid on and put back in the reach in fridge." The cold items would include toppings such as corn, salsas, and cheese, but these might also get tossed, as another employee shared, "Some items like lettuce and mild salsa have short SSLs [secondary shelf life] and some stores will follow policy of throwing out anything that would be considered expired."
On the same subreddit, Chipotle employees from various stores had similar lists of what gets tossed at the end of the night, including fajitas, rice, beans, sofritas (if it appears too dry), steak, al pastor, any seasonal meats, and chips. Stores prepare food based on projections, and the idea is, according to an employee, that none of the ingredients should be sitting around past 48 hours if the projections are accurate.
Chipotle's food waste strategy and donations
In its 2024 Sustainability Report, Chipotle details how it trains its employees to reduce food waste in day-to-day operations. Ingredients are measured carefully and food is prepared in smaller batches to ensure that there isn't excess leftover at the end of the day. The goal is for employees to make use of every usable part of the meat and vegetables to reduce the total amount of food waste.
For food that is leftover at the end of the night, in some regions, Chipotle donates to its Harvest Program, which works with local charities. In 2024, it prevented 405,000 pounds of food from going to the landfill. In about a third of its locations, Chipotle also upcycles inedible organic waste into soil amendments to improve soil health.
It's not always a perfect system, however. It can be inconsistent from store to store; in the r/Chipotle subreddit, one employee lamented, "It DRIVES ME INSANE the amount of waste from our store. All the potential for amazing compost just thrown away." And in another thread discussing the Harvest Program, another shared, "My city told chipotle they aren't allowed to do that so they remove[d] the program around the time I started 4 years ago. It is a shame to see all the food we waste." One change coming to Chipotle in 2026 is that it will be opening new locations, and hopefully it can keep up with its food waste initiatives as it expands.