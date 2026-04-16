What Does Chipotle Do With Its Leftovers?

When you stand in line at Chipotle, you can bear witness to the sheer volume of food that's being produced, which some might even argue is low quality. Watching as the meat, beans, and vegetables get scooped onto burrito bowls as cooks make more in the back, you might wonder if Chipotle truly uses up all the food it produces. There must be leftovers at the end of the night — so what happens to those? Something you might not be aware of at Chipotle is that it has a system to minimize food waste, and some leftovers are saved, while others are tossed after closing. Let's get into it.

In the subreddit called r/Chipotle, one employee explained which items are kept for the next day: "Queso, chicken, sofritas, barb, and carnitas. Any cold items you would simply put a lid on and put back in the reach in fridge." The cold items would include toppings such as corn, salsas, and cheese, but these might also get tossed, as another employee shared, "Some items like lettuce and mild salsa have short SSLs [secondary shelf life] and some stores will follow policy of throwing out anything that would be considered expired."

On the same subreddit, Chipotle employees from various stores had similar lists of what gets tossed at the end of the night, including fajitas, rice, beans, sofritas (if it appears too dry), steak, al pastor, any seasonal meats, and chips. Stores prepare food based on projections, and the idea is, according to an employee, that none of the ingredients should be sitting around past 48 hours if the projections are accurate.